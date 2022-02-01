Southmont came to Covington for a girls’ basketball game and the Mounties brought one player along for whom the host Trojans had no answer.
Belle Miller, a 6’1” center, scored 23 of Southmont’s points as the visitors won the contest 68-47.
“Miller was tough for us to guard,” Travis Brown, the Covington head coach, said. “We have nobody that size so we can’t practice against it. The second-chance points they got [from her] were big for them.”
Trojan guard Therin Holland almost matched Miller’s points as the senior scored 18 for the hosts.
“She’s a good shooter against a zone,” Brown explained, “so it was good to see her step up like that.”
Unfortunately for Covington, she was the only Trojan to reach double figures with the next highest point total coming from Lilly Hacquet with seven.
Covington kept the game close for the first few minutes, only trailing 8-5, but Southmont closed the first quarter on an 11-4 run to lead 19-9.
As the second period started, Covington closed the gap to six at 21-15 on a lay-up from Brooke Kirkpatrick and two baskets from Hacquet with both of the latter buckets assisted by Briley Peyton.
Miller took over as the quarter progressed, being fouled and converting free throws while her teammates were doing the same and adding a three-pointer as well.
Covington responded with a lay-up from Micah Stonecipher and a couple of treys from Holland, but the Mounties continued to pull away, going up 36-24 at the half.
Miller again attacked after the break, scoring four straight baskets as part of a 15-0 run to start the third quarter.
Holland, Hacquet and Kirkpatrick later added baskets but they were too few and the Trojans trailed 56-35 after three periods.
Reserves played a good bit in the fourth quarter and the margin was that same 21 points when the game ended.
Brown was upbeat after the contest, saying that playing someone like Miller meant his team could not match up and he would put the game behind him.
“We are starting to put some sectional plays in and we saw some things we liked,” he explained. “We also saw things we need to work on. That will be our focus as we head into the sectional next week.”