Seeger hosted Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin (BHRA) in a girls/boys doubleheader on Wednesday with the girls playing the opening contest.
The Patriots defeated the visiting Blue Devils by the score of 46-18 in a game where poor shooting by BHRA was compounded by a solid defensive effort from Seeger.
The tone for the night was set in the first possession as BHRA won the tip, ran off over a minute of the clock looking for a shot and then turned the ball over against the Patriot defense.
Seeger quickly scored a pair of buckets before BHRA reached the scoreboard with a free throw for a 4-1 tally.
The Patriots would go on to score seven more points in the period including a trey by Aubry Cole off a pass from Anna Moore for an 11-1 total.
Things got no better for the visitors early in the second quarter as Seeger scored seven more points, including a trey from Emma Brenner, before the Blue Devils managed to put back-to-back scores together, a jumper and a three-point play, to trail 18-6.
Cole would hit another three-pointer before the end of the period, but the visitors scored the final six points of the half to make the score 24-12 at the intermission.
BHRA head coach Mike Stephens pointed out several positive things about the play of his team, saying, “We played good defense. We moved the ball and had good post passing – something we’ve been working on.”
He then mentioned what did in his team in the contest, saying, “We got some open shots. We just didn’t put the ball in the basket.”
In the years under head coach Brent Rademacher, Seeger has been known for their defensive prowess and they displayed that in the third quarter, limiting the Blue Devils to only one point – a free throw by Marleigh Schmit – in the period, while scoring thirteen of their own, to make it 37-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Seeger added nine points in the final period while giving up only five by the visitors to create the 46-18 final.
Stephens pointed out one more thing that gave his team trouble – something that many coaches mention after playing the Patriots – turnovers.
“We had too many turnovers that gave them points,” he said. “We need to protect the ball better.”
Rademacher thought the visitors took his team out of their offense, particularly in the first half, noting that they concentrated on Aubry Cole with what he called “a really good defense”.
“I thought we were sluggish – maybe the results of last week’s big game [where the Patriots came from behind to defeat Parke Heritage] – but for whatever reason, we couldn’t get going.”
He gave kudos to the BHRA defense, saying, “They were one of the better defenses we faced this year – and that is partly why we struggled offensively.”