One four-minute period at the start of the second half, a stretch that saw Seeger turn the ball over about five times and go zero-from-the-field, was too much for the Patriots to overcome when they hosted Tri-County and fell by the score of 59-52.
The Patriots opened the scoring with a free throw and a basket from an ailing Owen Snedeker to put the team in a 3-3 tie but a pair of three-pointers from the Cavaliers wrapped around a lay-up from Christian Holland off a pass from Cameron Laws made it 9-5 in favor of the visitors.
Seeger would tie the game at 14-all on a basket by Snedeker but Tri-County would score the last four points of the quarter to lead 18-14.
Tri-County would push their lead to nine at 26-17 with 3:38 left in the half, but Snedeker hit a trey and Michael Winchester made a driving lay-up to return the margin to four before the Cavaliers again scored the final points of the period to make it 29-22 at the halftime intermission.
The start of the third period was the downfall for the Patriots as they, to quote head coach John Collins, “made some passes that show our youth” that led to several turnovers.
In those few minutes, Tri-County began to find the basket as three different players each scored for the visitors as they pushed their lead up to thirteen at 37-24 before Snedeker hit a pair of treys to stop the run.
Those were his final points for the Patriots before he left the game, not to return, with the score 37-30.
At the end of the quarter, the margin was eight at 39-31, but Peyton Reynolds cut into it by making two of three free throws for a 39-33 score.
The teams would go on to trade points for several possessions with the visitors unable to extend their lead while the hosts could not cut into it.
It was still a six-point lead, 46-40, with 4:12 left in the game, but two quick Cavalier lay-ups pushed it right back to double digits in just over a minute for a 50-40 tally.
Seeger continued to battle, getting a pair of free throws from Luke Pluimer and a trey from Reynolds that cut the margin to five at 52-47, but by that time, Tri-County was in the double bonus and they made seven of eight free throws against only a trey from Holland and a lay-up from Winchester to win 59-52.
Despite not playing in the final quarter, Snedeker led the way for the Patriots with 16 points, followed by Winchester with nine, Holland with eight and Pluimer with seven.
Collins said that poor passing and poor movement was the difference in the game, explaining, “We got caught standing and watching instead of moving. We started taking too many three’s, especially early.”
He said that at times the inexperience of his team showed, but “we will learn from this and get better.”
Collins thought the biggest positive from his team on the night was their effort, saying, “We were competitive and battled to the end. We just have to learn to battle smarter.”