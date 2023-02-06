The Seeger girls’ basketball team traveled to Lafayette to face Central Catholic on the Knight’s home floor in 2A Sectional 38 action and fell to their hosts by the score of 69-36.

It was the fourth time in eight years that the Patriots have seen their season end at the hands of the Central Catholic, a team with 1A enrollment bumped into 2A by the success factor and who play, and regularly defeat, 3A and 4A schools.

Tags

Trending Food Videos