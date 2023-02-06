The Seeger girls’ basketball team traveled to Lafayette to face Central Catholic on the Knight’s home floor in 2A Sectional 38 action and fell to their hosts by the score of 69-36.
It was the fourth time in eight years that the Patriots have seen their season end at the hands of the Central Catholic, a team with 1A enrollment bumped into 2A by the success factor and who play, and regularly defeat, 3A and 4A schools.
The Knights only played one 1A and one 2A school in the regular season with the rest being 3A or 4A with the team going 15-6 against the larger schools.
That preparation for the 2A tournament showed itself in the sectional opener against Seeger.
The way the game would play out was shown in the opening three minutes when the hosts started with an almost-NBA three pointer, a steal for a lay-up and then a three-point play for an 8-0 score before the Patriots were able to get the ball across the half court line into their own offensive end.
Aubry Cole put Seeger on the scoreboard in the fourth minute of the game when she converted two free throws to make it 8-2.
Rylea Wetz would add an inbounds jumper for the Patriots and Cole added a three-point play as the team trailed 13-7 after one period.
Just as they opened the game, the Knights hit a trey to start the second period, but Seeger responded with a lay-up from Paige Laffoon and a pair of free throws by Cole who would go on to score 22 points including being 12-of-12 from the free throw line.
Central Catholic then ran off ten points in a row on a trey, a three-point play and two baskets to lead 26-11 before Cole stopped the run with a three-point play of her own.
She would add four more free throws in the quarter and Wetz would add one as the Patriots trailed 36-21 at the half.
The key to the game was the defense of the Knights who were quicker that the Patriots which led to several steals and uncontested lay-ups at the other end whereas Seeger had to work patiently for on opening and often relied on a drive by Cole for offense.
Wetz made a jumper in the third quarter but at the 4:55 mark of the period, she drew her fifth foul and headed to the bench.
Without her size to help control the middle, Central Catholic began to drive down the center of the Patriot defense, either getting a lay-up or kicking to one side to a teammate who would attack from the wing with the result being an easy basket.
After Wetz fouled out, the Patriots scored only two more points – a runner by Cole – in the period and trailed 58-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Eighteen seconds into that period, the Knights made a basket that gave them a 35-point lead and triggered a running clock.
Anna Moore, Addison Shrader and Cole all scored for Seeger in that final stanza, but Central Catholic ended on top 69-36.
Seeger head coach Chad Wetz said the game did not have the outcome he and his team had hoped for, but that they lost to a very strong Central Catholic team.
He said it was a good season with three championships, 20 wins and a great senior class made up of Emma Brenner, Aubry Cole, Paige Laffoon and Anna Moore.
Wetz the seniors were excellent leaders who did “a fantastic job to adapt to a new coach and new system” and that they “laid the foundation for future success” by the Seeger team.