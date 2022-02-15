Seeger traveled to Clinton Prairie on January 6 of this year and lost to the Gophers in double overtime, so when the two faced off in the 2A Sectional 38 championship game, it figured to be another tight contest – and it was, at first.
As is the norm when two teams with solid defenses face each other, both squads used the early minutes of the game to probe at the other with nothing happening on the scoreboard except the clock ticking down.
It was almost three minutes into the game before anyone made so much as a point, it coming on a runner by Aubry Cole for Seeger that was trumped a minute later by a three-pointer from Clinton Prairie.
Anna Moore quickly found Riley Shrader for a jumper the put the Patriots back on top 4-3 and then another three minutes would go by before Cole hit a jumper for a 6-3 score.
That looked to be the total for the quarter but with 0.8 seconds left, the Gophers drew a foul and made one of two ensuing free throws to trail 6-4.
In those first eight minutes, Seeger had given up only one basket from the field so it looked like the usual Patriot game – patient offense and tight defense.
However, things changed in the second quarter as Seeger turned the ball over on their first four possessions, giving up ten points to trail 14-6.
Moore fed Shrader for a lay-up that stopped the run, but the Patriots then proceeded to commit three more consecutive turnovers that led to six Gopher points and a 20-8 score at the halftime intermission.
“We dug a hole in that second quarter,” Brent Rademacher, the Seeger head coach said, “and we couldn’t climb out of it. They defended well and we couldn’t find the seams [in their zone]. We weren’t aggressive enough in attacking.”
Things looked better for the Patriots as the third quarter started with Cole hitting a three-pointer and then another basket to cut the margin to nine at 22-13, but the Gophers responded with a trey of their own to push the lead back into double digits.
Seeger got a lay-up from Paige Laffoon and a three-pointer from Emma Brenner in the period, but still trailed 32-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole opened that period with two free throws and Laffoon finished off a three-point play, but every time the Patriots would score, Clinton Prairie had an answer.
Two three-pointers by Cole helped Seeger cut the margin back down to nine at 41-32 with 2:40 to go, but that second trey accounted for the last Patriot points.
In that final almost three minutes, Seeger could only foul in the hope of scoring between Gopher misses from the line, but the Patriots could not buy a basket and the hosts made nine-of-ten free throws for a 50-32 total when the horn sounded.
Rademacher said that despite the loss, it had been a good season for his team as they finished 18-5 with two of those losses being to Clinton Prairie and one each to 3A Benton Central and 4A West Lafayette.
The Patriots had only one senior this year in Riley Shrader and Rademacher said he was sorry she came up short of one goal.
“She won four holiday tournaments and four conference titles,” he said, “but I’m sorry she never got a sectional title.”