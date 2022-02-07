It was probably the ugliest game played in the girls’ basketball state tournament on Saturday when Seeger traveled to face the Sheridan Blackhawks at Clinton Prairie in the 2A Sectional 38 opener for the Patriots.
In a game where each team had a chance to take control and put the game away, neither squad did so as they struggled both from the field as they faced a tough opposition defense and also failed to convert at the free throw line.
No one scored for over three minutes and the first points came for Sheridan by way of the charity stripe as they took a 2-0 lead.
Thirty seconds later, Seeger tied things on an inbounds pass for a lay-up by Paige Laffoon.
The teams would go on to trade baskets with the Blackhawks hitting a trey late in the period with Seeger having a chance to take the lead still later, but going 2-for-6 from the line to trail 11-10 at the end of the quarter.
The second period opened with the Patriots at the free throw line for four free throws that all missed, followed by another Sheridan trey for a 14-10 lead.
After the teams traded single made free throws for a 15-11 score, the Patriots missed four more free throws before tying the game at 15-all thanks to a fast break lay-up by Aubry Cole and a pair of made free throws by Laffoon.
In the half, Seeger was 5-for-18 from the stripe while Sheridan was 3-for-4 with the only advantage for the Patriots being that the Blackhawks were getting into foul trouble, forcing them into making some substitutions.
Sheridan scored six of the first eight points in the third quarter for a 21-17 lead, but Seeger got a three-pointer from Cole off an assist from Addison Shrader and a fast-break lay-up from Riley Shrader to take the lead for the first time in the game at the 2:25 mark.
The Patriots would miss two more free throws in the period, but they got another basket from Cole to be up 24-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole hit one of two free throws to open that period, the sixth and last free throw the Patriots would convert in the game and she followed it up with another trey for a 28-21 lead with 6:44 left – a score that seemed to put Seeger in control.
However, it was not to be easy as Sheridan replied with two of four free throws and jumper to pull within three with two minutes left.
Riley Shrader then fed Laffoon for a lay-up with 1:56 that made it 30-25, the final points the Patriots would score in the game.
With 95 seconds left, the Blackhawks got a putback to pull within three and then both teams struggled to get the ball to go in with neither squad scoring in the next 70 seconds.
With 14 seconds left, Sheridan made two free throws for a 30-29 score and called a timeout to set up a defense that made it difficult for Seeger to inbounds the ball.
After a Patriot timeout, the team tried a 3/4 court pass that Cole caught.
She started up for a lay-up, got fouled, missed two free throws and Sheridan got the rebound.
The Blackhawks raced down the court, got off a decent shot that missed, following up with two more missed tips and then the horn sounded giving Seeger the 30-29 win.
For the game, Seeger was 6-for-25 from the stripe for 24 percent while Sheridan made 7-of-12 for 58 percent.
From the field, the teams were almost equally woeful as the Patriots were usually shooting balls that were long, going over the rim, while the Blackhawks’ shots were underpowered, clanking off the front of the rim.
Asked about the contest, Seeger coach Brent Rademacher opened with “Survive and advance” with that survival being by the slimmest of margins.
“Our defense has gotten better in the last three weeks,” he said. “We know against teams like this we aren’t going to get a lot of turnovers, so we’ve been focusing on our half-court defense.”
With his team having advanced to the final against host Clinton Prairie, a team that defeated the Patriots in double overtime 62-60 in early January, Rademacher said there were things to do to prepare for the rematch.
“We’ll watch a bunch of tape,” he said. “We’ll make some adjustments, but so will they. We’ll see what we can do better this time.”