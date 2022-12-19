It was too early in the season to call it a battle for the Wabash River Conference title when Seeger hosted Parke Heritage in girls’ basketball on Tuesday, but when the two teams with nine-win records against only one or two losses squared off, it had that feeling.
Due to the strange way that WRC schools schedule their games, the contest was the fifth conference match for the Patriots while only the second for the Wolves out of the seven the schools play.
It was a contest between a senior-led Seeger team and a sophomore-led Parke Heritage squad with the early advantage going to the host Patriots.
Seeger took a 6-2 lead, getting baskets from Paige Laffoon, Rylea Wetz and Aubry Cole before the Wolves scored their next point almost four minutes into the game.
Wetz and Cole each added another basket, but then Laffoon found Anna Moore open on the perimeter and the senior hit a trey for a 13-3 lead.
Parke Heritage managed to add two baskets by the end of the quarter to trail 18-7, but the tone of the game had been set as the visitors would struggle to find good shots throughout and struggle even more to make them.
Scoring almost stopped in the second quarter as it started with a spate of hurried turnovers by both teams, but eventually the pace slowed down as defenses dominated on both ends of the floor.
The Wolves won the period by an 8-7 to trail 25-15 at the intermission.
The big key to the early lead, according to Seeger coach Chad Wetz was the willingness of the team to let anyone score, as shown by the Patriots getting four assists on their first six baskets.
“We moved the ball well and got good shots,” he said. “They had to take what they could get. The only thing I didn’t like was that they got too many offensive rebounds.”
Wetz said he changed the offense going into the third quarter, explaining, “We decided to take the ball inside more to Rylea [Wetz] and Paige [Laffoon]. That helped us because even if we missed the first shot, we’d get a second chance.”
Yet it was Cole who scored first for the Patriots in the third quarter, and then Addy Shrader matched a Parke Heritage three-pointer with one of her own.
That trey seemed to open the middle as Wetz wanted and the next six Seeger points came off two lay-ups and a pair of free throws off a foul in the lane to make the score 38-16.
That 22-point margin dropped back to about 12-14 and stayed there for quite a while because, according to Wetz, the Wolves “finally began to hit some shots.”
After three quarters, Seeger led 40-27, but the margin would expand as Laffoon had a dominant fourth quarter on both ends of the court.
The senior scored eight points, grabbed several rebounds and even ran the length of the court to disrupt a Wolves’ fast break.
The Patriots pushed the lead up to as many as 23 before Parke Heritage closed the game on a 7-0 run to make the final score 54-38.
Wetz praised the defense of his team, saying the key is “pressure on rotations” and noting that he and the players no long worry if an opponent gets a step on them because someone else rotates over and has their back.
This was the final game for Seeger for eight days, as they will not play again until traveling to Fountain Central for the Bi-County Tournament on December 21.