A good first quarter by the visiting Seeger girls’ basketball game put them up 20-7 on the way to a 56-33 win over North Vermillion that put the Patriots in the lead in the Wabash River Conference.
Paige Laffoon and Aubry Cole took turns scoring in that first period against only a free throw from Ava Martin to go up 6-1.
Cami Pearman made a jumper for the Falcons and Martin made a lay-up to pull within one, but Seeger closed out the quarter on a 14-2 run helped by treys from Addison Shrader and Cole.
Braxtyn Dunham made a pair of free throws to open the second period for the hosts, but the Patriots added another two three-pointers to push their margin to 18 at 35-17 by halftime.
In that second quarter, North Vermillion got baskets from Callie Naylor, Lauren Ellis and Olivia Pearman, but Seeger was hitting twice as many shots including the aforementioned treys.
Falcon coach Mark Switzer said his team got a few good looks “that didn’t go in very often,” but did not move their feet well enough.
“We stood around too much,” he explained. “We didn’t run our offensive sets well. We had a couple of plays that worked, but not what we needed.”
In the third period, it was more Laffoon and Cole for Seeger as well as points from Addison and Riley Shrader and Anna Moore but North Vermillion did finally make a three-pointer, getting one from Dunham off a nice pass from Cami Pearman to trail 48-26 going into the fourth.
In that period, some reserves got playing time for both squads with Megan Davis and Addie Burns scoring for the Falcons while starter Riley Shrader score the most points (3) for the Patriots as the game ended 56-33.
Switzer said his team struggled to read the defense, either not getting the ball where it should go or getting it their late.
“We’re thinking about what to do and that slows us down,” he explained. “We need to work on recognizing things to that we can react faster. We’ll go back to practice and try to get better. It’s a long season.”
Seeger followed up this win with another win over Frontier (59-47) while North Vermillion was idle until December 7.
The Patriots then hosted West Lafayette December 4 in one of the dreaded early Saturday afternoon games and saw their record drop to 7-2 with a 42-33 loss to the Red Devils in a game that was neck-and-neck through three quarters.
Both teams struggled to find the basket in a first quarter that ended 10-7 in favor of the visitors.
Getting baskets from Cole and Riley Shrader in the second period, Seeger could only close the gap by a single point, outscoring their opponents 10-9 to trail 19-17 at the half.
Things changed in the third quarter after West Lafayette made some adjustments.
“We came out flat today,” Jane Schott, the Red Devil head coach said. “We were bothered by their skip passes in the first half, but we changed some things at the half and our defensive pressure improved. That was good because we get a lot of our offense off our defense.”
Cole tied the game with just over a minute gone in the third period and made a driving lay-up 90 seconds later to put the Patriots ahead 21-19.
Neither team would score for the next four minutes until Adison Shrader hit a three-pointer off a pass from Emma Brenner that made it 24-19.
After missing several shots in the period, West Lafayette got their first points in the quarter at the 57-second mark on an offensive rebound, but they quickly retook the lead by making a trey and a long jumper to lead 26-24 going into the final stanza.
After the break, the Red Devils picked up where they left off as their defense forced a couple of turnovers that led to another two baskets and another three-pointer to go up 33-24 before Cole went to the line and made three free throws.
West Lafayette came right back with a trey for 36-27, but Cole twice went to the line and converted a pair of charity tosses for a 36-31 tally.
Seeger cut the margin to four with about 3:30 to go, but could get no closer as the Red Devils started driving to the basket and converting, going on to win 42-33.
Schott said the play of her team late in the third quarter when they retook the lead and into the fourth was the way she was used to seeing them play and that she was glad to see they were able to fight through the flat spells and comeback for the win.
Seeger head coach Brent Rademacher said he was glad for a game like this one because his team never sees play as physical when they face a WRC opponent.
“They play hard,” he said of West Lafayette. “They push us to get better. I thought we competed really well for most of the game. Things got away a little at the end – we gave them some penetration, but overall, I’m proud of how we performed.”