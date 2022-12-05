Seeger hosted North Vermillion and Benton Central in girls’ basketball on Monday and Saturday respectively and came away with a split for the week at home while also defeating Frontier on the road on Thursday by a 55-41 score.

The Patriots took an early lead against the visiting Falcons going up 5-0 on baskets by Aubry Cole who would go on to score the next three points for her squad with the last of those being her 1000th career point.

