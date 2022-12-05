Seeger hosted North Vermillion and Benton Central in girls’ basketball on Monday and Saturday respectively and came away with a split for the week at home while also defeating Frontier on the road on Thursday by a 55-41 score.
The Patriots took an early lead against the visiting Falcons going up 5-0 on baskets by Aubry Cole who would go on to score the next three points for her squad with the last of those being her 1000th career point.
In that span, North Vermillion would get a free throw from Lauren Ellis and a three-pointer by Callie Naylor to trail 8-4 when the game was held up to celebrate Cole’s achievement.
When the contest resumed, so did the Seeger scoring as Rylea Wetz and Paige Laffoon added points for the Patriots.
The Falcons countered with a basket from Olivia Pearman and a trey from Braxton Dunham, but the hosts closed out the first quarter on a 4-2 run to lead 18-11.
Addison Shrader put her name in the scorebook to open the second period with North Vermillion responding with a trey from Tera Thompson.
The remainder of the half saw the Patriots pull away with a 16-4 run for a 38-18 score.
In the third period, most of the Seeger baskets came with assists as the team moved the ball well to find the open player.
North Vermillion could only find a basket from Dunham and a three-pointer from Naylor as the Patriots outscored their hosts 25-5 in the period to lead 65-23 and trigger the running clock rule.
Neither team was able to do much in the fourth quarter and Seeger won 65-29.
On Saturday afternoon, Benton Central arrived in West Lebanon for the game with the Patriots sporting a #11-ranking in 3A while Seeger was #10-ranked in 2A.
As might be expected when two top teams faced each other early in the season, both squads were a little tight and the score was tied at 2-2 just before the middle of the first quarter.
Seeger broke the tie to lead 4-2, but the Bison roared back with ten straight points including a trey from Ellie Wetli and three more points from Sienna Foster to lead 12-4.
The Patriots slowly began to make inroads into the Benton Central lead, getting baskets by Laffoon, Shrader and Wetz to pull within three at 16-13 at the midway point of the second quarter.
Lisa Cooley, Mariyah Rich and Sarah Gick combined to push the lead back up to nine points in the next two minutes, but Shrader, Laffoon and Anna Moore cut the margin back to four, 23-19, by the halftime intermission.
A trey by Cole and a short jumper by Wetz followed a lay-up by Rachel Tolen of the Bison to trim the visitor’s lead to one at 25-24 with just a minute gone in the third quarter.
The Bison reopened a seven-point lead as the period ended 33-26.
Benton Central then took the ball inside where they had a height advantage over their hosts, repeatedly giving the ball to Gick to keep the margin at seven.
Seeger had a chance to trim it back, but made only one of six free throws on their next three possessions.
The Bison upped their lead to double digits on baskets by Gick and Tolen before the Patriots began to make a comeback.
A 9-1 run, including back-to-back treys from Cole and Wetz, helped cut the Bison lead back to one at 40-39 with 1:09 left in the game.
Wetli made one of two free throws for the visitors as did Laffoon for Seeger to keep it 41-40 with 23 seconds left.
Seeger had to foul and Wetli added her fourth and fifth free throws in the final 1:58 to give the Bison the 43-40 win when the Patriots could not hit a tying three-pointer at the end of the game.
Bison head coach David Baxter said his game plan was to slow down the shooting of Cole and to keep Laffoon off the glass, jobs he said his team did “okay, but we could have done better.”
He said each team had their chances to win, but that both squads made too many turnovers (19 each) and missed too many free throws (8/18 for his team, 7/15 for Seeger) for either to take control of the game.
Seeger coach Chad Wetz was disappointed with the loss, mentioning as had Baxter, the free throws and turnovers, but said his team learned quite a bit from the contest.
“Benton Central plays the same level of defense as do [sectional opponents] Central Catholic and Carroll. Nobody in our conference does that so the only way we can prepare is to face a team like this one. We did some good things, but we also see where we need to get better.”