Seeger hosted Lebanon in girls’ basketball on Thursday and the Patriot defense kept the visitors in check for a 41-30 victory over the Tigers.
The contest was another chance for the 2A hosts to play up a class when they took on the 3A Tigers who came in with a four-game losing streak.
Seeger is now 3-2 against larger schools, having defeated 4A Lafayette Jeff, 3A South Vermillion and 3A Lebanon while falling to 3A Benton Central and 3A West Lafayette.
They also recently lost to a 2A University team that is 16-2 with the two losses being to a 3A and 4A school.
All of this is designed to prepare the Patriots for state tournament play by facing teams that have more height, quickness and/or depth in order for Seeger to learn in what areas they need to improve.
The Lebanon game showed that the Patriots could handle a physical team according to head coach Brent Rademacher.
“This was a good win for us,” he said. “Their physicality and fitness tested us and I though we handled it pretty well. We ran our sets as good today as we have all year.”
Lebanon came into the game with a player (Alexis Wines) who needed something over ten points to reach the 1000-point mark in her career and it became obvious that the Tigers wanted to get her the points she needed as early as possible in the game.
She scored five of the nine points her team earned in the first quarter, but Seeger still prevailed 10-9 as Paige Laffoon, Riley Shrader and Aubry Cole combined to give the Patriots the lead.
Wines opened the second period with a trey, but Cole fed Shrader to tie the game at 12-all.
The Patriots went on an 8-0 run as Shrader added two more baskets to the tying shot and Anna Moore took a steal the length of the court for a 18-12 lead before Wines scored the final basket of a half that ended 18-14 in favor of the hosts.
Seeger sporadically used a press in the game defensively, but Rademacher said he did not want to use it any more than necessary.
“We don’t have the depth to press all the time and trying that won’t win us a sectional,” he explained. “We used it at times and it worked, but we need to play without using it much.”
Quarter number three was close to an even affair as the Tigers won the period by a 10-9 score to trail 27-24 as Addison Shrader hit a three-pointer for Seeger, but two players for Lebanon did the same.
The second one to do so was Wines and it gave her 1001 points on her career and also seemed to relax the visitors as they played a more natural game after Wines reached the milestone.
Lebanon made a basket to open the fourth quarter to pull within one at 27-26, but once again Seeger made a run, this one of 14-4 to pull away for the 41-30 win.
“I thought we did a good job a both ends of the floor,” Rademacher said. “Our defense did their job and over all we’re getting more players to score. Tonight, we had Riley [Shrader] with 22 points and getting 10 rebounds. Paige [Laffoon] also did a good job in boxing out. Players are stepping up for us.”
Also noteworthy was the fact that Moore contributed several assists on Shrader’s 22 points.