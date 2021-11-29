The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about girls’ basketball at Seeger in the two Brent Rademacher eras is defense.
The veteran mentor for the Patriots has stressed defense throughout his career at the school with the stated goals of giving up ten points or less in any quarter and no more than 40 points in a game.
His current team achieved four of those five goals when they hosted Lafayette Jefferson on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and defeated the Bronchos by the score of 42-30, yet Rademacher would later comment that the defense needed improvement.
Only in the second quarter did Lafayette Jefferson exceed ten points as they managed twelve after the first period ended tied at 10-all on the way to a 24-22 score favoring Seeger at the half.
Things changed dramatically in the third quarter as both teams struggled to score with the Patriot adding only seven points including baskets by Anna Moore and Riley Shrader while only allowing the Bronchos a single basket with that one coming just 25 seconds into the period.
The fourth quarter saw more Patriots reach the scoreboard including Paige Laffoon with a pair of baskets, Emma Brenner with a trey and Aubrey Cole with a fast-break lay-up.
Starting in that third quarter, Seeger held Lafayette Jefferson scoreless for 13:27 as the visitors did not add any points in the fourth quarter until the 2:08 mark when they made a basket good for a 40-26 score.
The Bronchos would score four more points in that final two minutes while the Patriots added one more bucket when Shrader fed Cole for a lay-up that made the final tally 42-30.
Rademacher said his team did not do a good job in keeping the Bronchos off the boards in the first half, but, after changing defenses over the halftime intermission, his team did a better job in the third and fourth quarters.
“I think their physicality bothered us in the first half,” he explained, “but we adjusted and boxed out better in the second half.”
Rademacher said his team need to do a better job on perimeter defense with cold shooting by the Bronchos masking the Patriots’ defensive flaws.
Seeger competed without two players in junior Macy Kerr who is out with a knee injury and sophomore Addison Shrader who picked up an injury in practice.
In the contest, five Patriots scored, led by Cole with 14 and Shrader and Laffoon with eight each.
Seeger made eight of 14 free throws and knocked down four three-pointers in the contest.