Sometimes a team has a dream night where everything they do seems to work exactly the way they want it to work and other times it seems to be Murphy’s Law – everything that can go wrong pretty much does.

When two teams face off and one is at one end of the do-things-right spectrum and the other is at the wrong end, the result can be a mismatch and that is what happened when Covington hosted Seeger on Friday night in boys’ basketball.

