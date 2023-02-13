Sometimes a team has a dream night where everything they do seems to work exactly the way they want it to work and other times it seems to be Murphy’s Law – everything that can go wrong pretty much does.
When two teams face off and one is at one end of the do-things-right spectrum and the other is at the wrong end, the result can be a mismatch and that is what happened when Covington hosted Seeger on Friday night in boys’ basketball.
The Patriots dominated the game almost from the start in a contest that ended with the visitors ahead 72-39.
The beginning of the first quarter saw both teams a little tight with Coye Ferguson putting the Trojans up 2-0, but then seeing Seeger run off six points in a row with baskets coming from Owen Snedeker and Michael Winchester.
Covington countered with a pair of driving lay-ups from Duncan Keller sandwiched around one from Cam Laws that saw the hosts only trailing 8-6, but Seeger added another seven points against only two free throws for Dane Gerling to take a 15-8 lead after one quarter.
The two teams traded points early in the second period, but then Seeger ran off eight in a row on two lay-ups by Snedeker along with a fast-break lay-up and a trey and from Winchester for a 25-12 score with 3:38 to go in the half.
Ferguson would make a basket, two free throws and a three-point play for Covington before the intermission, but the Patriots got points from Snedeker, Winchester, Laws and Hunter Thomas to lead 34-19 at the half.
“We look to run, move the ball and find guys open,” Seeger head coach John Collins said, “and we did that tonight.”
In the third period, the offensive onslaught from the Patriots continued, but they also controlled the boards with Snedeker seeming to grab most of them for the visitors.
Covington got a lay-up from Gerling and a basket from Curt Slider, but it took the team almost five minutes to do so, not scoring again until Karver Fye and Austin Stein made back-to-back baskets, but by that time, the Trojans trailed 52-27.
Laws scored the next eight points for Seeger on a steal and lay-up along with a pair of treys.
Winchester added another basket and Peyton Chinn helped push the Patriots to double the Trojans at 64-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Keller would feed Urban Roarks for a Covington trey, but Seeger was soon able to increase their lead to 35 points, which triggered a running clock, and the Patriots closed out the game at 72-39.
Covington head coach Evan Morgan said offense is the problem for his team right now and it showed itself in this game.
“We’ve got to find a way to score a basket,” he said. “We only have one loss when we score 50 points or more, but we can’t seem to do that lately. Our energy is there, but our effectiveness is not.”
Collins said his team, down one starter in Luke Pluimer who was out sick, played well, especially the guards and moved the ball the way he knew they could, calling it the best game of the season.
Collins said Snedeker mentioned he had never had a good game against Covington, wanted to do so in this one and did, scoring 25 points in three quarters of play and dominating the boards.
It was a game that saw Seeger end an 11-game losing streak to the Trojans that went back to their last win in 2015-16.
It also snapped a string of road losses at Covington where the Patriots had not won since the 2008-09 season when Greg Dean, the current coach at Fountain Central, was the head coach at Seeger.