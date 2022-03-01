Seeger hosted Attica in boys’ basketball and the Patriots used a barrage of three-pointers in the first half to pull away for an eventual 53-30 win over the Ramblers.
The Patriots got three treys from Cameron Laws and one each from Luke Pluimer, Michael Winchester and Owen Snedeker to lead 16-4 after one quarter and 24-15 at the half.
Attica struggled early to find open shots, finally scoring at the 2:09 mark when Bradley Britt hit a short jumper and a minute later Garret Crowder with a putback as the only points for the Ramblers in the first quarter.
After seeing the Patriots hit four treys in the opening period, Attica struck with one of their own on a shot from beyond the arc from Seth Miller.
Seeger quickly responded with two three-pointers wrapped around a shorter jumper from Snedeker against only a short jumper from Hunter Smith going into the final three minutes of the half.
Jamairie Johnson made a lay-up and Crowder made a trey for the Ramblers before Snedeker closed out the half with a pair of free throws for Seeger to give the hosts that 26-15 lead.
The margin grew as the third quarter began with a 5-0 run by the Patriots on a Laws-fed lay-up by Snedeker followed by three free throws.
Drew Mandeville stopped the run for the Ramblers, but almost immediately Winchester drained a three-pointer on the way to a 40-23 score after three periods.
The fourth quarter opened with the teams trading baskets, Johnson scoring for Attica and then Pluimer answering for Seeger.
By that time, the Ramblers were in foul trouble and it put the Patriots into the double bonus which allowed the hosts to pull away still further.
The best moment of the game came in the final fifteen seconds of the contest when Drew Holland, a senior who had missed the entire season with a shoulder injury, got on the court.
His teammates fed him the ball with about ten seconds left, but he missed a shot.
Seeger got the rebound and fed it to him again and this time, with four seconds left in his Patriot basketball career, Holland drained a short jumper that made the final score 53-30 and caused him to be mobbed on the court by his teammates.
After the game, John Collins, the Seeger head coach said, “We needed a win. It’s been a struggle for us lately. We’d get good shots, but they wouldn’t fall. Tonight, they did.”
Derrick Milenkoff, the Attica head coach, commented, “Their three-point shots hurt us early, but they are a hard team to guard with five guys scoring close to double-digits. We did what we could, but they made their shots.”