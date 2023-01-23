Two teams on opposite ends of the Wabash River Conference faced each other on Friday night when Attica hosted Seeger in boys’ basketball.
The visiting Patriots are one loss behind league-leading Fountain Central and Covington while the Red Ramblers are struggling at the bottom of the standings along with South Vermillion.
Seeger came into the contest off an overtime loss against Fountain Central where Patriot head coach John Collins said his team made too many mistakes and some of them more than once.
He was looking for his team to cut back on the errors and play the game “the way we know we can play”.
For Attica head coach Derrick Milenkoff, the season is all about teaching his team the game of basketball.
“These guys are just learning how to play the game,” he said. “They see things but don’t recognize what they should do. They really shouldn’t be playing varsity games as it is too fast for them to learn much.”
Seeger started the game putting pressure on their hosts and, according to Milenkoff, Attica did a good job of beating the press.
“We moved the ball where we wanted to move it,” he said, “but we can’t finish our shots. We’re hurrying too much.”
The Patriot scored the first two buckets of the game as Owen Snedeker and Hunter Thompson found the range, but Attica got a basket from Caleb Crowder, but from that point on it was all Seeger.
The Ramblers did not score again in the first period while the visitors were adding 16 more including treys from Michael Winchester and Christian Holland to lead 20-2.
Winchester and Cam Laws would score for the Patriots before Attica got it next points, a lay-up from Kyle Stamper, but Seeger would go on to lead 43-6 at the half with Stamper getting the other two Rambler points on a pair of free throws.
It was a running clock in the second half as Seeger put in their reserves, scoring five points in the third period on baskets from Tyler Harris and Peyton Grimmett along with a free throw from Hunter Albertson.
The Ramblers got three points on a basket from Dane Goris and a free throw from Stamper.
The fourth quarter saw Seeger outscore Attica 4-3 as Jett Collins made a basket and two free throws for the Patriots while Goris added another bucket and Stamper one more free throw for the hosts for a 54-10 final.
John Collins said his team did cut back on their mistakes and he also wanted to credit the play of his reserves in the second half, saying, “They came on and played well – doing the things we ask them to do.”
Milenkoff said, “The game will eventually slow down for our players – it’s just a matter of playing enough to see that happen. In the meantime, we’re going to keep on grinding, doing the best we can to try to learn the game.”