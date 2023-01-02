Seeger dug a hole in the second quarter of their game with West Lafayette and spent the rest of regulation catching up before falling in overtime to the Red Devils by an 81-75 score.
Setting the tone for the game, West Lafayette opened their scoring in the first quarter with a pair of three-pointers that were two of the ten they would make on the night.
The Patriots came back to tie the contest on a pair of baskets by Owen Snedeker – on his way to a game-high 26 points – and one by Christian Holland before taking the lead on a trey from Michael Winchester for a 9-6 tally with just over three minutes left in the period.
The two teams then traded points with West Lafayette up 12-11 going into a second quarter that saw Seeger tied the game at 16-all on a trey from Snedeker only to see the Red Devils hit two of them for a six-point lead.
The visitors had a cold spell across the middle half of the period but the Patriots could only pull within two before the Red Devils hit a basket and another pair of three-pointers to up their lead to double digits at 30-20.
Luke Pluimer, on his way to 21 points, made a trey and Holland added a free throw before the quarter ended with Seeger down six at 30-24.
Seeger cut the margin to four when they opened the second half on a lay-up by Winchester off a pass from Cam Laws for one of his four assists in the game.
The teams spent the next couple of minutes trading baskets but West Lafayette then went on a 12-6 run to pull away for their largest lead of the night, getting their eighth and ninth treys of game.
Pluimer made a putback and a pair of free throws to stop the run and Winchester added a basket to cut the Patriot deficit back to seven, but as they had done all night, the visitors made another trey – their tenth – and a pair of free throws to end the third quarter leading 54-45.
Despite the West Lafayette run, the Patriots were closing the gap in rebounding as they began to limit the visitors to a single shot per possession.
That helped Seeger begin their final comeback in the fourth period, as after falling behind by ten at 57-47, the saw Snedeker, Hunter Thomas and Pluimer lead a 9-2 run that made the score 59-56 with 4:25 left.
The Red Devils stopped the run with a lay-up, but a three-point play by Snedeker cut the margin to two with 3:28 remaining.
The visitors added a lay-up and three free throws to get their lead back up to seven with 1:37 left.
After Pluimer made a basket, West Lafayette hit two more free throws return the lead to seven with 1:20 to go, but then Pluimer scored six points against two by the visitors to make it 70-67 with about six seconds left.
The Patriot got the ball into the hands of Holland who took an NBA-length three-point shot that banked in at the horn to tie the contest at 70-all and force overtime.
The first half of that period saw a free throw from West Lafayette and an inbounds lay-up from Peyton Chinn to give Seeger a one-point lead.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, that would be their only score in the overtime period until there were nine seconds left in the game.
By the time that Pluimer hit a three, the Red Devils had made six free throws and a putback.
The Patriot trey, their fifth of the game, cut the margin to four and it became six when the visitors made two last free throws for the 81-75 outcome.
John Collins, the Seeger head coach, gave his team a mixed review, saying he liked the effort put forth by his team, but that they had two flaws early in the game, namely giving West Lafayette too many open looks and not shooting well, thereby digging the early hole.
He said he was pleased with the way his team came back from ten down to tie the game at the end of regulation, but said the team needs to learn how to “get over the hump and win one of these close ones.”
Collins closed by saying his team continues to improve, but that they have to do better getting between the ball and the basket to cut off the drives to the hoop that the visitors got “too often.”