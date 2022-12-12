It was a girls-boys doubleheader on Saturday when North Vermillion hosted Dugger Union in basketball.
The girls’ game started the afternoon with the visitors taking a 6-2 lead after three minutes with the only Falcon points coming on a pair of free throws by Savanah Pollard, but then the hosts went on a 10-0 run to lead 12-6.
One basket apiece from Callie Naylor, Oliva Pearman, Braylee Brown, Braxtyn Dunham and Lauren Ellis came in just under three minutes before the Bulldogs hit a jumper to end the run.
Brown, Naylor and Ellis combined for six more points before the end of the quarter for an 18-8 lead.
Tera Thompson hit a trey to open second-quarter scoring for North Vermillion and she would add another later in the period as the Falcons began to pull away, eventually opening a 32-14 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs began to reduce their deficit in the third quarter as they made three three-pointers, but a late spurt by the Falcons made it 46-24 after three quarters.
North Vermillion continued their balanced scoring in the fourth period, with good ball movement leading to easy baskets and a 67-41 win.
Unofficially the team had twelve assists on the fifteen baskets where an assist was possible with the other buckets coming off steals or putbacks.
Falcon head coach Wade Statzer said the good shooting by his team came from being prepared to play against the zone that Dugger Union used for much of the game.
“We’ve had an up and down season, so hopefully this shooting will give us confidence for the rest of the season,” he said. “We also played good defense for most of the game and that has been our main focus all year.”
The second game, the one that had the boys’ teams competing, did not end well for the Falcons as they fell to the Bulldogs by the score of 44-37.
The visitors opened a 12-0 lead in just over three minutes before Teegan Dowers made a free throw that started a 9-0 North Vermillion run that included a pair of treys from Cody Tryon that made it 12-9 after one quarter.
After a Dugger Union runner to open the second period, Owen Edwards fed Tryon for his third three-pointer of the game.
The Bulldogs came right back with a trey of their own, but Noah Scott got open from beyond the arc and hit one in response.
One more basket by the Falcons pulled them within two at 19-17 with 2:13 left in the half, but that is as close as the team would come for the remainder of the game.
Dugger Union opened an eight-point lead, 28-20, by halftime and pushed their lead to double digits in a third quarter that saw them score four points against only one by their hosts, a free throw from Atticus Blank, that made it 32-21 after three quarters.
North Vermillion slowly closed the gap as the fourth quarter began, getting as close as two points again at 36-34, but four straight free throws by the visitors made it 40-34.
In the final 25 seconds of the game, the Bulldogs missed five of eight free throws, but in between the attempts, the Falcons could not score and the game ended 44-37 in favor of the visitors.
Cody Wright, the Falcon head coach, said it was the second game in a row when his team did not shoot well.
“We didn’t move the ball and run our options – we weren’t patient and took shots too early in the offense,” he explained.
Wright did not use it as an excuse, but his team is missing a key player in Jerome White who is out with an injured ankle.
“He’s good for ten or twelve points a game, a bunch of rebounds and he makes our offense happen,” Wright said. “He’s missed the last four games and we don’t know when he’ll return.”