North Vermillion falls to Westville in Boys’ Basketball
If ever a game deserved to be called a “tale of two halves,” it was the boys’ basketball game between North Vermillion and the visiting Westville Tigers.
The first two quarters saw the Falcons take a 15-point lead only to be outscored 44-18 in the next two periods to fall 57-46.
“We played exactly the way we wanted to play in the first half,” Falcon head coach Cody Wright said. “We moved the ball, got good looks and hit the shots, but that all changed in the second half – as we told the players it would.”
Asked to explain, Wright said the coaches told the team that Westville would try to up the pace of play to try to speed up the Falcons – to hurry them into mistakes – which led to a troubled half for the hosts and the eventual loss.
North Vermillion opened a 13-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game thanks to the shooting of Jerome White and Owen Edwards.
Westville hit a three-pointer to stop the run and added another basket before Atticus Blank fed Edwards for a lay-up and then Teegan Dowers closed out the first quarter with a trey that made the score 18-7.
White opened the scoring in the second period with Matthew Dawson adding a basket before Noah Scott finished the half with five points on two free throws and a three-pointer to give North Vermillion a 28-13 lead at the intermission.
As Wright had told the team between halves that Westville might, the Tigers came out and upped the tempo of play, going on a 6-2 run in the first four minutes to make the score 30-19, but then the pace picked up still further and the Falcons reacted the wrong way according to their coach.
“Instead of moving the ball like in the first half, we went one-on-one and turned the ball over against their press,” he explained. “We got a couple of good looks but mostly we forced shots.”
To add to the Falcon woes, the Tigers began to hit from three-point range, hitting three from beyond the arc and one driving lay-up to go from down 13 to down four with a minute left in the third quarter.
A pair of late free throws enabled North Vermillion to lead 39-37 when the period ended, but Westville tied the score just a dozen second into the fourth quarter.
Free throws kept the Falcons on top until there was 2:22 left in the game when a Tiger lay-up, a pair of free throws and a fast break basket put the visitors up 50-46 in a span of 19 seconds.
The final 4:38 of the game saw North Vermillion go scoreless while Westville added 21 points to pick up the 57-46 win.
“We showed what we could do if we played our game,” Wright said, “but we really hadn’t played with a lead anytime in the last four years and it showed. We have a lot of potential, but we need more experience and the only way you get that is play more games.”