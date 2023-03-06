The 1A Boys’ Basketball Sectional 54 semifinal games scheduled for Friday night had to be postponed until Saturday due to a power failure at Fountain Central High School.
That meant that the contest between the North Vermillion Falcons and the host Mustangs was delayed until 10 am on Saturday with the other semifinal to follow between Rossville and Faith Christian.
Fountain Central had a dream start to the game as Luke Foxworthy, returning from injury, made a pair of three-pointers and Isaac Gayler continued his recent run of good play to add two lay-ups for a 10-0 lead.
Jerome White made a free throw for the Falcons, but Foxworthy and Gayler continued to score to give the hosts a 16-1 lead before Attica Blank and Matthew Dawson made it 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Mason Larkin hit a three-pointer to open the second period for Fountain Central and Will Harmon added a steal and lay-up, but then North Vermillion made a run of their own.
Cody Tryon made a trey, Teegan Dowers a runner, Tryon a lay-up and then Owen Edwards a jumper to pull the Falcons with six at 21-15 with just three minutes gone in the period.
There was a two-minute scoring lull that followed, but then Tryon made a trey for a 21-18 score, the closest the Falcons would get in the game.
It might have been closer or even with the visitors ahead, but the team missed two frontends of one-and-ones after the Tryon trey on the way to a 23-20 halftime score.
The Mustangs started scoring again as the third quarter began, including a pair of treys from Koby Wolf for a 38-25 tally.
North Vermillion could not close the gap much by the end of the period, trailing 42-31, but they did a better job as the fourth quarter started.
Edwards hit two three-pointers and Dowers made another runner to bring the Falcons to within four with 5:11 to go, but Fountain Central countered with eight points in a row.
A Noah Scott trey for the visitors and some free throw closed the gap to six, but then the Falcons had little choice but to try to trade free throws for baskets, but the tactic chosen by North Vermillion coach Cody Wright did not work.
Four possessions in a row, the Falcons fouled Harmon – “anybody but him is what I told them” said Wright – and the junior guard made eight straight free throws to turn 50-44 into the final of 58-44.
Mustang coach Greg Dean said he liked the strong start of his team, but that they grew stagnant in the second quarter, allowing the Falcons get back into the game, before resetting over halftime and coming out stronger again.
He also liked how his team battled through foul trouble as the substitutes came in and played well.
Saying his team would have to make changes after recently facing the Falcons, Dean said his team changed “the way we pressured them – giving them a different defensive look.”
Wright said his team executed the game plan to perfection throughout the contest, explaining, “We slowed down Harmon and let others shoot. Unfortunately, those others hit shots they don’t usually make.”
He closed by saying, “We’ve been close in a lot of games this year and this was another one. We’ll get to work over the summer and expect to do better next season.”