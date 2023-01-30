The Falcons of North Vermillion hosted Crawfordsville on senior night in girls’ basketball and ended the evening falling to the Athenians by the score of 56-43.
The hosts dug an early hole and never were quite able to climb out of it in a contest that was much closer than the final score indicates.
“We probably should have won this game,” Wade Statzer, the Falcon head coach said. “It just wasn’t our night, however. Everything they shot seemed to go in while our shots were hitting off the back of the rim. On another night, who knows?”
Crawfordsville took the lead 9-2 with the only North Vermillion points coming from a pair of free throws by Braylee Brown.
Tera Thompson would add a basket for the Falcons before the end of the first quarter, but her team trailed 13-4.
“We had some open looks, but they didn’t fall,” Statzer said, “so they were able to get a lead. We fought back but we couldn’t hit enough shots.”
Savannah Pollard opened the second quarter with a three-pointer but the Athenians immediately replied with one of their own.
A four-minute scoring drought by the Falcons allowed the visitors to go up 22-9 before Pollard hit another trey to end the dry spell.
Thompson added another basket and Braxtyn Dunham hit a three just before the half to make the score 29-17 at the intermission.
Crawfordsville opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run before Dunham made a basket at the 5:30 mark and then continued add points until Callie Naylor hit a three-pointer.
The visitors immediately matched that three and went on to lead 43-24 after three periods.
Naylor became the “go to” person for the Falcons at the start of the fourth quarter as she opened it with two free throws and a steal converted into a lay-up to make the score 45-28 with just under a minute gone.
After an Athenian basket, Naylor added two free throws and then it was Dunham’s turn to go on offense.
She scored ten points in a row against only a pair of free throws from the visitors for a 49-39 score with 3:14 left.
The effort to get back into the game caused the Falcons to pick up enough fouls that Crawfordsville got into the double bonus, but the Athenians only made three of their next six attempts.
After that, North Vermillion had shots, but no makes, as they had their third drought of the game while the visitors made a steady parade to the line, hitting five of their last six free throws.
In the final three minutes of the game, the only points for the Falcons came on a basket by Lauren Ellis and two free throws from Naylor as the contest ended 56-43.
“This was probably our worst shooting night of the year,” Statzer said. “Because we were missing, we got impatient at times and took shots we shouldn’t take. This should have been a close game, but it wasn’t.”
North Vermillion lost two nights later to 3A West Vigo by a 43-36 score and now face Fountain Central in the Attica sectional on January 31.