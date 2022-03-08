Much as they had against Covington the night before, Lafayette Central Catholic came out of the blocks strongly against North Vermillion when they faced the Falcons in the 1A Sectional 54 championship game at Attica.
The Knights hit two treys and two more baskets to lead 10-0 before Landon Naylor fed Dalton Thomas for a trey to stop the run.
Those were the only points for North Vermillion in a first quarter that ended 14-3.
The Knights would double their score by the halftime intermission as they got a pair of treys, three two-pointers and two free throws for 28 points.
In that period, Jerome White would make a jumper and Noah Scott would hit from beyond the arc to give the Falcons 8 points at the half.
The teams started trading baskets in the third period with the Falcons outscoring the Knights 8-7 in the first four minutes of the second half.
“In the first half, we had tried to spread the floor and run as much time off the clock as we could,” Cody Wright, the North Vermillion head coach explained. “But since that wasn’t working, I told them at the half that we needed points so just to shoot when they thought they had a good look.”
It worked in the third quarter until about the three-minute mark when Lafayette Central Catholic went on a run using two deuces and two treys to turn 37-18 into a 47-18 score by the end of the period.
The fourth quarter saw the Knights score seven of their 16 points from the line as North Vermillion got more aggressive trying to trap or steal the ball.
In that same final eight minutes, the Falcons got two baskets from White and a pair of free throws from freshman Matthew Dawson to make the game end 63-24.
Lafayette Central Catholic head coach David Barrett said that his team had learned some things from the one-sided games against Covington and North Vermillion.
“We came out in both games ready to play defense,” he said. “We haven’t always done that this year, but we saw here what defense can do for us.”
Wright started off by saying that the Knights were “a top 10 team in 1A for a reason” and that his team was simply overmatched by their taller opponent.
“We played hard but it didn’t work out for us,” he explained. “We had to hit shots and stop their second chance points, and we couldn’t do either one.”
Wright continued, saying, “This is not how we wanted to end the season, but our nine wins showed that we have made progress. We really could have been about a .500 team if we’d made a shot here or there, so I’m proud of our progress.”
He said that progress was caused primarily from the work the team did in the offseason, saying they had held more than 40 practices.
“That’s over a hundred hours of work this group put in and it paid off,” he said. “If we keep doing this, we’ll be even better next year.”
Wright complemented his three seniors (Carter Edney, Landon Naylor and Dalton Thomas) on their leadership over the past three years, saying they have set a standard for working hard that the younger players will be expected to uphold in the coming seasons.