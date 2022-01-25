It was a close game when North Vermillion hosted the South Vermillion Wildcats in girls’ basketball on Tuesday, or at least it was for the first half.
The Falcons scored first on a lay-up by Ava Martin off a pass from Cami Pearman, but Cora Cottrell visitors responded with a three-pointer for their only lead of the night.
The hosts scored the next four baskets to lead 10-3 before Cottrell closed the quarter with another three-pointer for a 10-6 score.
“Our defense wasn’t sharp early,” Mark Switzer, the Falcon head coach said. “She [Cottrell] should never have gotten open looks like that. Fortunately for us, they missed some other ones.”
Braxtyn Dunham began the second quarter with a pair of free throws for North Vermillion, but the visitors came right back with a steal and lay-up to get back to the four-point margin.
The Falcons closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run, getting a short jumper from Pearman, a free throw from Martin and a trey from Callie Naylor that made it 18-8 at the halftime intermission.
Pearman opened the third quarter with a trey for a 21-8 score, but South Vermillion then ended a seven-minute scoring drought with a couple of free throws.
The next two baskets also came from Pearman before Cottrell hit her third three-pointer of the night before the Wildcats began another sparse scoring streak, getting only a putback from Ryan Trainer in the remainder of the quarter while seeing Pearman add two more baskets, Lauren Ellis adding one and then seeing Dunham convert a trey for a 37-15 lead after three periods.
South Vermillion could do no better than trade baskets at the start of the fourth quarter, but even there the Falcons gained ground as one of theirs was an old-fashioned three-point play for a 42-19 lead.
After knocking down a pair of free throws from Kenley Minor, the Wildcats had a chance to score on back-to-back possessions for the first time in the game, but missed both ends of a pair of free throws after which Olivia Pearman fed Martin for a short jumper for North Vermillion.
The remainder of the game saw reserves in for both teams and the only points came from the line with the final score being 49-21 in favor of the hosts.
Switzer said that once his defense began to do what he asked, they steadily improved during the game – a continuation of their improvement, he explained, from game to game in the past couple of weeks.
The Falcons got five blocks in the contest, three from Martin and two from Cami Pearman.
The offensive end is what has Switzer worried as the season progresses.
“Our decision making is not good,” he said. “We don’t react right to some of the situations we see. Or we’ll think about it and be too slow to beat the defense. All we can do from here is practice and more practice.”
Switzer dished out some complements saying that he thought the team’s effort was good but that the defensive play by Olivia Pearman was particularly noteworthy, noting that she “did a very effective job of shutting down [Natalie] Silver for us.”