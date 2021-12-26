It was the game that North Vermillion boys’ basketball coach Cody Wright and the Falcon fans had been waiting to see for over two years when the school hosted South Newton on Tuesday.
The team had gone 2-22 in his first year, one that had been decimated by graduation, and 2-15 in his second year – one that injury and Covid-19 had hurt.
Across that span, Wright had implemented a solid, aggressive defense and an offense that moved well with and without the ball, but it still had one fatal problem.
“If we could shoot the ball, we could be winning,” is what Wright had repeated after several tough losses. “We do a lot of good things, get good looks but can’t finish our shots. We’re working hard to make that happen.”
One of the things Wright did is put his team on a skills development program over the summer and it appears to have paid off.
On Tuesday, North Vermillion made six three-pointers and fourteen two-pointers as well as going seven-for-ten from the free throw line to pick up a comfortable 52-38 victory.
“We’ve upped our offensive average from about 35 points last year to around 50 this year,” Wright said. “Tonight, we made our shots and played well defensively and that got us the win.”
The first one and a half quarters saw the two team stay close on the scoreboard with neither able to go up by more than a point or two.
It was 12-10 in favor of the hosts after one period and two minutes into the second it was only 14-13, but Jerome White got things moving for the Falcons when he converted a three-point play for a 17-13 lead.
Cody Tryon made a basket for North Vermillion and then Dalton Thomas converted a pair of free throws to keep the margin at four.
Two points from White and three from Thomas enabled North Vermillion to take a 28-21 lead going into halftime, a margin that Wright said changed the way the game was played – to his team’s advantage.
“They were packing it in pretty tight in the first half,” Wright explained, “but because we got that lead, they had to come out after us. That opened things up for us – let us spread out – and we could do what we wanted offensively.”
Landon Naylor opened the third quarter with a jumper for the Falcons and, after a South Newton basket, Thomas and Tryon hit treys around a single free throw by the Rebels to give the hosts a double-digit lead at 36-24 at the midpoint of the period.
After another Rebel basket, North Vermillion ran off ten straight points to end the quarter, including getting a pair of treys from Thomas for a 20-point lead at 46-26.
Wright put in some reserves in the fourth quarter and South Newton was able to trim five points off the margin in a game that ended 53-38.
Asked what the difference between past years’ teams and this one, Wright said one word, “Experience.”
He said that this year he has “two to three guys on the floor with three years of experience and another couple with two and that helps us know what we should be doing out there.”
Wright summed up the night by simply saying, “It was good to get a win like that. We’ve worked so hard to get here.”