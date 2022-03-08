The past two years had been hard for fans of the North Vermillion boys’ basketball team as the squad had only picked up two wins in 2019-20 and two in 2020-21.
This year things had improved for the Falcons as they had won eight, but the team still was looking for a signature win against a solid team.
They got that opportunity in the opening game of 1A Sectional 54 at Attica on Tuesday when they faced an 11-win team in Faith Christian.
Carter Edney made sure the Falcons started off well in the contest as he scored eight points for his team before the Eagles so much as scored one – with that point coming on a free throw at the 4:17 mark of the first quarter.
Edney added a lay-up and Noah Scott drained a trey along with a short jumper from Landon Naylor to lead 15-1 before Faith Christian scored their first points from the field, a three pointer with 1:30 left.
The Eagles added a second trey, but the Falcons closed out the quarter with baskets from Naylor and Jerome White to lead 19-7.
Three-pointers continued to fall in the second period as North Vermillion made three more for a total of six in the half while Faith Christian did the same for a total of five in trailing 32-19 at the intermission.
The Eagles closed the gap as the third quarter started, going on a 7-2 run in four minutes to trail 34-26.
A pair of Naylor free throws ended the streak and then Atticus Blank hit a lay-up and Naylor made two more from the line to give the Falcons a 40-26 lead before a late trey – the sixth of the game – by the Eagles made the score 40-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Blank opened that period with one of two free throws, but Faith Christian came right back with their seventh trey of the game.
White hit a short jumper and a pair of free throws to give the Falcons a 47-34 lead with 3:15 left, but the Eagles did not quit.
A putback by them was offset by another two White free throws, but then they went on a 7-1 run (the only Falcon point a free throw by Edney) to cut the margin to seven at 50-43 with 1:41 to go.
At that points, the Eagles had no choice but to foul, trying to trade free throws for baskets, but North Vermillion was in the double bonus and the squad made eight of their next ten free throws to restore a double-digit lead at 57-47.
Faith Christian would add one more basket in the final 39 seconds to make the final score 57-49 in favor of the Falcons.
“This was a big win for this program,” Cody Wright, the Falcon head coach said. “This puts us in a sectional championship for the first time in years [since the 2018-19 season].”
He gave credit for the win to the players following the game plan.
“We moved the ball, made the extra pass and spread the floor – just what we wanted,” he explained. “We limited their second chance points off offensive rebounds and that was the key to the game.”