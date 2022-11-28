Seeger hosted Lafayette Central Catholic in boys’ basketball and stayed with the defending state runner’s up for the better part of two quarters before falling 62-42.
The Patriots opened a 6-0 lead on baskets by Owen Snedeker and Christian Holland in the first two minutes, but the visiting Knights tied things up at 6-all in the following 90 seconds.
The hosts got one more basket, a lay-up by Michael Winchester, but their opponent added two of them for a 10-8 Knights’ lead after one quarter.
Holland opened the scoring in the second period with Central Catholic coming right back with two free throws.
Luke Pluimer made a pair of baskets wrapped around a Knight trey to tie the contest at 15-all with two minutes gone.
Central Catholic went on a 10-6 run to lead 25-21 at the half and then they began to hit from beyond the arc and make free throws to open a 33-25 lead.
Winchester countered with a driving lay-up and a three-pointer to close the gap to three at 33-30 with 3:02 left in the period, but that is as close as the Patriots would get in the second half as the Knights closed the third quarter on an 11-0 run for a 44-30 score.
Snedeker opened the fourth period with a three-point play but Central Catholic came right back with four points of their own.
Winchester, Snedeker and Holland closed the gap to eleven, but once again, the Knights had an answer, getting a runner and three lay-ups against a three-point play by Snedeker.
The Patriots went scoreless in the final 4:09 of the game to fall 62-42.
Seeger head coach John Collins began his post-game comments by saying, “We’ve got to rebound better. They dominated the boards in the second half.”
He also thought his team tired as the second half progressed, noting that his squad was missing a couple of players who would have spread out the playing time had they been there.
Collins said he likes how his team is willing to work on things and expects after looking at video that they will be able to fix some of the problems they had in the game with the Knights.
“We’ll get better,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty young team and they are learning. If we keep working like we have been, we’ll see more and more improvement.”