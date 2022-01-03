Girls’ Bi-County Tournament – Day 2
By Greg Flint
Seeger put three players in double figures while Covington failed to have anyone reach that level in the Bi-County Tournament championship game that the Patriots won 46-32.
It was a slow starting game, 5-4 in favor of Seeger midway through the first period, but then Aubry Cole hit a three-pointer, fed Addison Shrader for another one and then saw Riley Shrader make two free throws to lead 13-4 after one quarter with the only Trojan points coming early on baskets by Lilly Hacquet and Kali Pettit.
Therin Holland fed Emma Holycross for a trey for Covington to open the second period, but Emma Brenner did the same for Cole who matched the three-pointer.
The Trojans went inside to Micah Stonecipher and got free throws from Holland and Shiann Haymaker against another Patriot trey from Anna Moore to keep the margin at nine points, 21-12, going into the halftime intermission.
Covington cut the margin to four by hitting their first two baskets of the third quarter, but Moore countered with a trey and Cole got a putback to return the margin to nine at 26-17.
The teams traded three-pointers but Riley Shrader hit a late basket to up the margin at the end of the period to eleven at 33-22.
The Trojans made quite a few good plays in the fourth quarter, including some steals, but most of them led to no points and Seeger was able to increase their lead and win 46-32.
Covington coach Travis Brown said his team handled Seeger’s pressure defense well enough, getting good movement both from the ball and his players, but not getting any rewards.
“Finish? Finish? What is ‘Finish’? We don’t know what that is,” Brown said about the fourth quarter. “Our defense played well the entire game, but our offense didn’t score.”
He did point out that Seeger was doubling his inside players, saying, “That’s not something they’ve seen much of, so they need to learn how to deal with it.”
Seeger coach Brent Rademacher was pleased with the win as his team took home the trophy for the fourth straight year, but he, too, lamented the lack of offense, saying, “We didn’t finish well, or at least not as well as we should.”
Scoring in double figures for the Patriots were Cole and Riley Shrader with fourteen each and Moore with eleven while the Trojans were led by Pettit with seven.
The earlier Bi-County girls’ consolation game saw Fountain Central defeat Attica 42-28 in a game where the margin yoyo-ed much of the contest.
Aleah Cruz got things going for Attica with a lay-up just 30 seconds into the contest, but those would be the only Red Rambler points of the period.
In that first quarter, Fountain Central got four points from Larissa Bowers and two each from Jerzi Hershberger and Kacey Kirkpatrick for an 8-2 lead.
Hannah Prickett added a free throw before Madalynn Beck tossed in two of them for Attica to stop a slightly more than ten-minute Rambler scoring drought for a 9-4 total.
The free throws continued for the Mustangs as they added a pair from Katie Brown but CeCe Rice and Cruz combined for three points for Attica and an 11-7 score.
Rice hit two more free throws as did Mckenna Massey against a three-pointer from Prickett for the Mustangs.
Hershberger knocked down one more free throw before the end of the half, but Massey countered with a driving lay-up that made it 15-13 in favor of Fountain Central at the intermission.
Attica opened the scoring in the third quarter with a free throw from Massey that pulled the Ramblers within a point, but that would be as close as they would get.
The margin began to grow again with the Mustangs getting another trey from Prickett and three free throws from Hershberger with only a single charity toss from Attica for a 21-15 lead.
Fountain Central went on to score three more baskets before the Ramblers found one on their end by Massey for a 27-17 score going into the final period.
The Mustangs continued to pull away in the fourth quarter with Attica never getting closer again than eleven points in a game that ended 42-28.
Jason Good, the Fountain Central head coach said he liked how his defense forced turnovers, especially late in the game and that he was happy to see guards Hershberger and Prickett get nine rebounds each.
Tom Anderson, taking charge of the Ramblers while head coach Sam Terrell was in Nashville watching his son play football for Purdue, said Attica had fallen into the same hurtful pattern of some of their earlier games.
“The third quarter always seems to get us in trouble,” he said. “In the fourth quarter, we did what I wanted us to do, but we just didn’t hit shots.”