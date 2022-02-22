Derrick Milenkoff, the Attica boys’ basketball coach, was adamant in his opening statement after his team had fallen to visiting Frontier by the score of 32-31.
“We should have won this game,” he stated. “We should have won it, because we played great, yes, great defense, but we didn’t win it.”
Milenkoff was frustrated as his team was competitive from the start with the Falcons, only trailing 11-8 after one quarter with Jamairie Johnson scoring six of the eight as the visitors had no answer for the big center.
He and Garrett Crowder combined for five points in the second period as the Ramblers trailed 19-13 at the half.
Attica struggled in the second quarter as they tried to get the ball inside to Johnson, passing it around the perimeter and often watching it get deflected as they telegraphed their passes to the post.
In the third quarter, Frontier figured out what to do against Johnson, doubling him front and back every time the ball went inside.
“Jamairie hasn’t seen anyone do that to him,” said Milenkoff, “so he wasn’t sure what to do when he got the ball in that situation.
It would seem that if Frontier were doubling the post, that someone would be open outside with only three defenders on four Attica players.
That was indeed the case, but the Ramblers could not take advantage of the situation with a couple of players unwilling to shoot and a couple more shooting and missing.
“We got the open looks we should have had,” Milenkoff said, “but we threw up air balls. You can’t keep shooting air balls. You need to take a different shot.”
Attica added another five points in the third quarter while giving up eight as Crowder and Drew Mandeville knocked down a trey and a deuce, respectively for the hosts.
Trailing 27-18 after three quarters, Attica hit three three-pointers – two from Seth Miller – to draw closer, but the team lacked urgency despite pulling within five points with 46 seconds left.
Attica got the ball and leisurely dribbled down the court, looking for something to break open – not what Milenkoff wanted.
“You have to know the situation – the time and the score,” he said. “We needed to play faster.”
One of the Miller three-pointers cut the margin to two points, but the Ramblers could only make one of two free throws in the final seconds and Frontier ran out the clock for the 32-31 win.
After the game, Milenkoff kept the team in the locker room for an extended meeting.
Asked what he covered, the coach replied, “We talked about what shots we took and what shots we should have taken. We moved the ball okay, but didn’t take the right shots. We threw up air balls and they rebounded and ran the other way for easy baskets.”
He then turned positive, saying, “I wish I could have this exact team again next year. If they could learn to do a few things, we’d be a lot more competitive. They try, but they don’t know how to win yet.”
Milenkoff then closed by repeating his earlier comment, “We should have won this game. We’ve got three more before sectional and I’d like us to get a win. This team deserves it.”