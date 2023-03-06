Fountain Central hosted the Rossville Hornets in the 1A Sectional 54 championship game and the contest was not settled until there were only 8.5 seconds left.
The Mustangs had a 41-35 lead with 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter but Rossville made a shot from beyond the arc and suddenly it was a one-possession game with 50 seconds left.
Putting the ball primarily in the hands of Will Harmon to dribble time away, the Mustangs ran off 28 seconds before the Hornets fouled him.
Harmon, with Fountain Central in the double bonus, made two free throws for a five-point lead, but Rossville made two of their own to return the difference to three.
With twelve seconds left, Harmon made one of his next two free throws for a four-point lead at 44-40 and Rossville called a timeout with 8.5 left after which they put up a long three that missed, ending the game and making the Mustangs the sectional champs for the first time since 2015.
It was a back-and-forth game with Fountain Central having a height advantage but Rossville having an edge in quickness and the two assets offset each other, meaning no one could take control.
Rossville only made six three-pointers on the night, but it seemed they got one whenever it was critical to do so, with their first one giving them a 3-0 lead.
Harmon and Luke Foxworthy responded with baskets to put the Mustangs ahead, but when the quarter was over, the hosts trailed 9-6.
Rossville made a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter, but they were offset by Fountain Central baskets by Mason Larkin and Isaac Gayler who aggressively attacked the basket to give the Mustangs a 19-15 lead at the intermission.
Two more threes fell for Rossville in the third quarter giving them the lead, but once again, the Mustangs hit right back with Koby Wolf and Foxworthy put the hosts back on top.
A Rossville player was falling backwards as the horn sounded, but the prayer he threw up fell through the hoop to give the Hornets a 29-28 lead going into the fourth quarter.
That period was the best of the night as Fountain Central started off by gaining a seven-point lead only to see the visitors respond to cut it back to three.
Foxworthy made two free throws to push it back to five and then Harmon scored four points for a nine-point lead, but Rossville came right with two more three-pointers to trim it back to three once again.
With Rossville down those three points with just 50 seconds to go, the game ended as described earlier.
With both teams having made runs at the other, their coaches gave their thoughts on the outcome.
Cory Dunn, the Rossville coach, said his team wore down and the quickness disappeared – leading his team into making mistakes.
Greg Dean, the Mustang coach, thoiught the difference was how hard his team battled throughout; as they had had to do several times this season.
“As long as there is time on the clock, we think we can win and we did that today,” he said.
With the victory, Fountain Central advances to play Liberty Christian in the Frankfort Regional on Saturday.