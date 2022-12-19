The Fountain Central girls’ and boys’ basketball teams traveled to Attica for a doubleheader against the Red Ramblers with the visitors capturing both games, the girls by 36-27 and the boys by 63-16.
The opening contest pitted the girls’ teams against one another with the Mustangs jumping out to an early 13-4 lead thanks to three three-pointers by Hannah Prickett and a pair of deuces by Brailey Hoagland against only two buckets by Adyson Goodwin for the hosts.
Goodwin would go on to hit a trey late in the quarter for a 13-7 tally going into a second period that saw Prickett hit her fourth three-pointer to open the scoring.
Prickett would not score again in the game, but 16-7 score gave Fountain Central all the lead they would need for the remainder of the contest.
Attica responded with seven more points from Goodwin in the half as she was the only Rambler to score before the intermission.
Rylee Simko and Laney Hoagland would add their names to the scoring column before the half to give the visitors a 20-14 lead after two quarters.
Katie Brown made a three-pointer for the Mustangs to start the third period and Brailey Hoagland added a free throw to increase the margin by one as Goodwin and Arlee Kerr combined for three points and a 24-17 score with two minutes left.
Brown made another trey to close out the third quarter and give Fountain Central a 29-17 lead that Attica cut into as soon as the fourth period started.
Kendyl Clevenger made a pair of free throws for the Ramblers and then Aleah Cruz hit from beyond the arc to trim the Attica deficit to seven, but Brown pushed it back up to double digits with her third trey of the game.
Kerr made a three-pointer and Audree Britt added a basket to the Rambler total, but a pair of lay-ups by Brailey Hoagland made the final score 36-27.
Sam Karr, the Fountain Central head coach, said the win finally got his team above the .500 mark at 8-7, which he said was more wins that he expected with such a young and inexperienced team he had on the floor.
He said he liked the way the Mustangs played defense, saying, “It’s the strength of our team” but then adding, “We need to get smoother on offense.”
Dan Dawson, the Attica head coach, put his team into a box-and-one defense against the Mustangs, saying, “We hadn’t even practiced that, but after the way she started we had to slow down #20 (Prickett).”
He liked the way the team played the specialized defense and, but like Karr, noted that his squad had too many turnovers to win the game.
The second contest saw an extremely undermanned Attica boys’ team – down three starters – host the Mustangs and struggle to find the basket until the waning moments of the game.
Fountain Central came out and made three treys, seven deuces and a pair of free throws in the opening quarter while not allowing Attica on the scoreboard for a 25-0 lead.
Scoring for the Mustangs were Mason Larkin, Will Harmon and Luke Foxworthy (treys) with Koby Wolf, Isaac Gayler, Brayden Prickett and Owen Acton adding some of the deuces.
Fountain Central raised their lead to 35 as Isaac Hehmann added his name in the scoring column before Caleb Crowder made a free throw for Attica at the 4:44 mark to make it 40-1.
Attica would get a three-pointer from Greyson Skeels just before the halftime horn to trail 51-4 at the break.
The margin triggered a running clock in the third quarter, one that saw Mustang head coach Greg Dean bring in his reserves, one of whom, Rylan Mayotte, hit a three-pointer just before the period ended.
Attica got a short jumper from Skeels and a free throw from Dane Goris to trail 57-7 going into the final quarter.
That period saw Drew Mandeville hit a bucket for the Ramblers and then Goris made a pair of lay-ups against two baskets by Levi Miller and one by Acton for the Mustangs to make the final score 63-16.
After the game, Attica head coach Derrick Milenkoff said he wanted to make only two points.
“I want you to put in that this team didn’t quit – down by 50 points late in the first half – they continued to battle and held their own late at 12-12 as a JV team against their equals from Fountain Central,” he said. “It’s a shame they have to play a varsity schedule as they aren’t learning anything from it because they aren’t ready for it.”
The second point he wanted to make was, “Tell them that Fountain Central coach Greg Dean is a class act. He could have paddled us the entire game, but he put his backups in instead. I want to thank him for doing that. It gave our kids a chance to see they can do somethings out there.”