Fountain Central came into their girls’ basketball game at Riverton Parke down a player in 5’11” center Kaylee Spragg who injured her ACL in warmups before the Parke Heritage game a week earlier.
That injury has caused the team to have to make a complete change in their approach to basketball according to head coach Sam Karr.
“Our whole offense worked through her,” he explained. “Now we’ve lost our rhythm and flow out there because our very young team has to learn a new way to do things.”
Her absence also showed her importance on the other end of the floor as Bailey Duke of the Panthers was able to control the inside, picking up 17 rebounds on the night to give her 1,001 in her career, the first such Riverton Parke player – boy or girl – to accomplish this.
“We couldn’t match their size – Bailey [Hoagland] got a dozen rebounds but they seemed to get most of them,” Karr said. “They got too many second chance points against us all night.”
His Mustangs had only one lead in the game, 3-2 when Katie Brown made a trey with 55 seconds gone in the contest, but the Panthers came back with a trey and a deuce from Duke to take a 7-3 lead, one they would never relinquish.
Hoagland added a basket and two free throws in a first quarter that ended 12-7 in favor of the hosts.
Fountain Central tried to go inside to Kacey Kirkpatrick and the junior did manage to pick up a basket, but often found she was getting the ball just as Duke arrived to make any shot a challenge.
Hannah Prickett and Laney Hoagland as well as Brailey Hoagland and Rylee Simko tried to take the ball inside but struggled to get an open look when Duke fronted them and another Panther closed in for a double team.
After a free throw by Kirkpatrick with a little over three minutes left in the half, the visitors went cold and did not score again before the intermission.
Meanwhile, Riverton Parke was adding a dozen points to go from 17-14 into leading 29-14 at the break.
The Panthers opened the third quarter with a three-pointer and a basket before Kirkpatrick made a free throw to snap an over four-minute Mustang scoring drought.
She would go on to add a lay-up and a jumper, the latter off an assist from Brailey Hoagland, as the hosts continued to pull away for a 41-22 score after three quarters.
Prickett added two free throws for the Mustangs in the fourth period, but the team was four-for-fourteen from the line in that eight-minute span.
With just under three-and-a-half minutes left, both teams went to their benches and Madisyn Morgan and Scarlett Parker both made free throws for the Mustangs before Brown closed out the scoring in a 49-28 final.
“We so young – we’ve sometimes played four sophomores and a junior – that we are still trying to find leaders,” Karr said. “With Spragg out, we lack confidence in our offense and we can’t seem to stop people [from scoring] – and we have to get stops if we want to win.”
He continued, saying, “We’ve had a good body of work overall this season. We’ve won ten games – more than they did last year with some seniors – and we keep fighting out there. We’re really a JV team, but everyone is trying their best and they never quit even through the final seconds of the game.”
The Mustang’s next contest is a sectional battle on January 31 when they face North Vermillion at Attica.