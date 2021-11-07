Fountain Central girls’ basketball coach Jason Good said this season would be one where his team would have to do quite a bit of learning and the squad got its first lesson on Tuesday when they hosted Faith Christian.
The Mustangs played evenly with the visiting Eagles for the first quarter and a little more, but then the size and experience of their opponent began to take over.
There are only two seniors and no juniors on the Fountain Central roster with the rest being roughly divided between freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s a long process,” Good said about the learning experience, “and we’re just starting out. We’ve only got a couple of players who’ve seen any real varsity minutes so for the younger players there’s a lot to learn. Fortunately, this group wants to learn and get better.”
Faith Christian opened the game with a runner from their most dependable player in Sydney Argo, but the Mustangs came right back with a lay-up by senior Larissa Bowers and another by freshman Brailey Hoagland off an assist from senior Jerzi Hershberger.
After an Eagle free throw, Bowers scored twice more, the second basket coming off a pass from Audree Brown to go up 8-3 with just three minutes gone in the game.
The teams then traded free throws and baskets, one of the latter coming from Hershberger for the Mustangs, for a 11-6 score.
Hershberger would add a runner before the end of the quarter, but Faith Christian scored five more to make it 13-11 going into the second period.
Ninety second later, the Eagles took the lead at 14-13, but Hoagland countered with a three-pointer to give the Mustangs their final lead of the game at 16-14.
Faith Christian then went on an 8-0 run to take control of the game at 22-16 on the way to a halftime margin of seven at 25-18.
Late in that second quarter, Hershberger, the Mustang point guard picked up her third foul and then less than 20 seconds into the third, she picked up her fourth one and went to the bench for the rest of the period.
That moved Hoagland to point and the freshmen did a good job of not turning the ball over, but with a different rotation on the floor, the offensive attack sputtered.
Good said that Hoagland played well enough for a freshman but that the team as a whole seemed to lack confidence at times and that hesitancy hurt them.
The Mustangs went over five minutes in the third quarter before they got a basket – from Rylee Simko off a pass from Hoagland – but their defense was stingy and they only allowed the Eagles to score four points in that span to lead 29-20.
Simko added another basket about a minute later, but the visitors closed out the third quarter with a 6-0 run to lead 36-22.
The teams again traded baskets in the early fourth quarter with Hannah Prickett and Madisyn Morgan adding their names to the scoring column for Fountain Central, but eventually the Eagles were able to close out the game, winning 49-31.
Faith Christian coach DJ Layton said her team wanted to control the floor on both ends and she thought that they did so for enough of the game to get the win.
“We try to go with fundamentals,” she said. “Be patient, move the ball, and move our feet on defense.”
Good stated he saw improvement throughout the game, pointing that he had five freshmen on the floor late in the game.
“We’ve got a tough start to the season,” he said. “We’ve got some hard, early games. We need time – practice time and game time – but we’ll continue to improve. It just takes time.”
Fountain Central played twice more in the week, falling to Clinton Prairie 51-12 and then defeating Frankfort 42-36.