It was supposed to be a basketball game when Fountain Central hosted Crawfordsville on Friday night, but much of the contest resembled a hockey game as physical play by both squads was abetted by officials who let the teams play with minimal fouls being called.
Crawfordsville may have been the slightly larger of the two teams, but the Mustangs gave as much as they got in battling throughout the game.
The visiting Athenians went to their 6’4” center in Makhi Wallace and the senior produced eleven points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Mustangs, fronting him, could not match up with him.
Fountain Central coach Greg Dean changed things in the second half, playing behind him and doubling him when he caught the ball – forcing him to kick it back out – which limited him to five points and three rebounds in the final two quarters.
“We bothered Crawfordsville with out length in the second half,” Dean said. “We did a little better job of rebounding in the second half. We got good looks and the shots we wanted, but they just didn’t fall.”
Crawfordsville opened on a 5-2 run in the first 90 seconds of the game with Isaac Gayler scoring first for the hosts but seeing Wallace scoring inside and then Ziair Morgan hit from beyond the arc.
Baskets by Mason Larkin and Gayler put Fountain Central up 6-5, but that would be their last lead of the night.
Jared McCarthy hit a jumper for the Mustangs late in the period, but the visitors lead 11-8 at its end.
Wallace opened the second quarter with three points for the Athenians, Gayler countered with a jumper but Wallace and Morgan followed with another five points against only a Koby Wolf bucket to give Crawfordsville a 19-14 lead at the half.
The third quarter saw Fountain Central score only eight points on treys by Larkin and Will Harmon with less than three minutes left in the period and a late fast break basket by Ely Thompson still later.
The Athenians managed to notch ten points to extend their lead to seven at 29-22 by the end of the quarter.
A free throw by Wallace to start the fourth period pushed the margin to eight, but five of six free throws by Gayler and Harmon cut things down to three at 30-27 with 5:14 left.
No one scored in the next 3:30 until the visitors fed Wallace for a runner and a 32-27 score.
That was followed by six of six from the line by the Athenians to push the margin to eleven at 38-27.
Fountain Central scored five points in the final 16 seconds of the game to make the score 38-32 when the horn sounded.
“I was disappointed by the loss,” Dean said. “The kids did everything we asked them to do – followed the game plan – and we guarded hard, but we couldn’t get shots to fall.”