It was not the ending that Fountain Central girls’ head basketball coach Jason Good wanted when his team played host Clinton Central in their 2A Sectional 38 opener.
The Mustangs fell to the Gophers by the score of 49-9 in a contest where almost nothing worked for the visitors.
After Brailey Hoagland scored in the opening minutes of the game for Fountain Central, the team went over eight minutes without adding another point while watching the Gophers put up 21 for a 24-2 lead.
Larissa Bowers ended the drought with a lay-up, and after a basket by the hosts, Hoagland added another to trail 26-5.
In the remaining five minutes of the quarter, the Mustangs got a free throw rom Kacey Kirkpatrick to trail 35-7 at the intermission.
“We made the same mistakes as earlier in the season,” Jason Good, the Fountain Central head coach said. “Sometimes in the past, we got away with them, but today, playing against a very good Clinton Prairie team, they took advantage of our mistakes.”
Things slowed down significantly in the third quarter as both teams began to substitute, the Gophers to get less experienced squad members some playing time in the sectional, while Fountain Central was looking for a combination on the floor that worked.
About seven minutes into the quarter, Hoagland hit another jumper but that would be it for the Mustangs as they trailed 46-9 by the end of the period.
Both teams went deep into their benches in the fourth quarter and the Gophers added a basket and a free throw to make the final 49-9.
“If you are not aggressive, you can’t score on a defensive team like this one, and we weren’t aggressive enough,” Good said. “We thought we came in with a good game plan, but when our shots didn’t fall and theirs did, it changed everything.”
Good then spoke about the season and the seniors, saying that the team developed through the year, getting better as the younger players began to learn the game.
He said his three seniors (Bowers, Kendra Earlywine and Jerzi Hershberger) provided leadership all season, noting they were also good students as well as basketball players.
He closed saying, “I wish we could have been more competitive today – I’m sorry for the seniors – but they have led us well all year.”