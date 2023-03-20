There is a song that says, “Two out of three ain’t bad,” so how good is “Four out of three?”
The Fountain Central boys’ basketball team entered this season with three goals: Win the Bi-County Tournament, the Wabash River Conference and their 1A sectional.
After doing those three, they added the regional title to make it four out of three and almost went five-for-three as they fell in a close game to eventual semi-state champion Southwood by a 63-57 score.
“We achieved the three [goals] we started the season with,” Greg Dean, the Mustang head coach said. “And then we kept adding to them. We just came up a little short in this one.”
The team ended with 23 wins on the season, one shy of the school record that was set before any of the current players were born.
Dean gave some reasons for the success of the team including: 1) they worked hard all the time, 2) they did not have to be coached in effort, 3) they never gave up and 4) they believed in each other.
The effort he spoke about showed itself all season as the Mustangs had several come-from-behind wins including the 54-52 regional victory over Liberty Christian at Frankfort.
Fountain Central showed that same effort one more time in the semi-state game with Southwood as they were down early but fought back in the third and fourth quarters, almost completely closing the gap only to see the Knights win the game at the line.
Playing in the first boys’ basketball semi-state in school history, the Mustangs came out a bit nervous according to Dean and they had some early turnovers that allowed their opponent to start the game on top.
Southwood hit the first basket but Mason Larkin tied things with a putback only to see the Knights convert two free throws for a 4-2 lead, one that they would never relinquish.
It was 7-6 after a free throw and basket by Southwood was more than matched by a free throw from Isaac Gayler and a trey from Will Harmon off a pass from Koby Wolf, but that was as close as the Mustangs would get.
By the end of a foul-plagued, turnover-prone period by both teams, Southwood led 18-11.
There were nine fouls called in the first quarter and both teams quickly got into the bonus in the second period with Gayler taking advantage to hit several free throws after he was fouled on hard drives to the basket.
With the points Gayer earned at the line, Fountain Central pulled within five, but Southwood hit a three-pointer to make their lead eight.
The Mustangs did not allow the margin to reach double digits until the 2:43 mark of the quarter when they fell behind 27-17 on the way to being down 31-19 at the half.
Dean said the Southwood press bothered his team, “and I should have done a better job of preparing us for it,” but said that his team settled down once the second half started.
Trending Food Videos
The teams traded points early in the third quarter, but then, as they had all year, the Mustangs started to make a comeback.
After a pair of Southwood fouls, Harmon and Luke Foxworthy made three-pointers wrapped around a pair of Knight free throws for a 42-38 score by the end of the third quarter.
Fountain Central drew within two as the fourth period started with six made free throws, two by Southwood and two each by Larkin and Harmon for a 44-42 score with a minute gone.
Gayler offset a pair of Knight lay-ups with two of four free throws and a fast-break lay-up to keep the Mustangs within two at 48-46.
The foul count continued to mount for both teams and that meant the double bonus rule was in play for much of the fourth quarter.
Southwood hit a trey and followed it with two free throws to go up seven, but the Mustangs used the double bonus to score three including a clutch pair by Wolf that trimmed the margin to four.
After a Knight lay-up, Harmon made a trey for the Mustangs but Southwood matched that shot for a 58-52 score.
Wolf made two more free throws, but the Knights matched them as the double bonus made getting free throws after a drive a viable option to jump shots.
Larkin made two from the line with 42 seconds left for a 60-56 score and after Southwood made one of two free throws Owen Acton looked to cut the margin to three, but found his shot blocked.
After one last free throw from Foxworthy, Southwood closed out the game from the line for the 63-57 win in a contest marred by the calling of 50 fouls in the 32-minute game.
Dean gave credit to the team for never giving up and battling to the end.
He said the play of the team throughout the year and especially in the post-season put Fountain Central and Veedersburg on the map.
Dean also wanted thank the school and the community for their support, saying it was a great help for the team – including raising money for shuttle buses to bring fans to the games at Frankfort and Lafayette Jefferson where the Mustangs had the largest crowd of the four schools in the daytime session.
He also wanted to mention his three seniors, Foxworthy, Larkin and Isaac Hehmann, saying they were “tremendous leaders for our team every day.”
Dean declared that this team was the start of good things to come as they laid the groundwork for the future, one that will include three returning starters, a solid bench and up-and-coming players from a winning JV squad.