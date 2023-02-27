Fountain Central defeats Sheridan in Boys’ Basketball
By Greg Flint
After winning the Wabash River Conference crown with a 7-0 record by defeating North Vermillion the previous Friday night, Fountain Central had one last regular season game, a contest with the visiting Sheridan Blackhawks.
Eager to go into sectional play on a winning roll, the Mustangs took an early lead with Mason Larkin doing much of the damage all night.
He opened the game with a free throw, added a three-pointer off a pass from Will Harmon and tipped in a missed shot that put Fountain Central up 6-1 with just over two minutes gone.
The two Mustang players reversed their roles as Harmon made a lay-up off a pass from Larkin and then they reversed them again as Harmon got his third assist and Larkin his third basket in a first period that ended 19-11 in favor of the hosts.
Larkin ended with 13 points in the period and was joined in scoring by Harmon, Isaac Gayler and Isaac Hehmann, the latter making a steal on the way to a lay-up.
The Mustangs were short two players on the night and coach Greg Dean said that he had players “eager and ready to step up,” mentioning Hehmann in particular whom he described as “always wanting to get on the floor and play.”
Fountain Central opened a nine-point lead with 3:38 left in the half, but Sheridan made a run, hitting a trey, a short jumper and a lay-up to pull with two at 24-22 before Gayler came back with a jumper and Larkin another trey for a 29-22 lead at halftime.
Larkin scored the first two baskets for the Mustangs in the third quarter as the hosts finally got their lead to double digits at 36-26 with three minutes gone in the period, but Sheridan closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run to make the score 40-33.
The Blackhawks opened the fourth quarter with a trey that cut their deficit to four, but Hehmann converted a three-point play to offset it.
After the teams traded baskets, Sheridan hit a three-pointer to trim the margin back to four again, but Harmon assisted Gayler on a lay-up, Larkin made a basket and a free throw and then Luke Foxworthy drove to the basket to put the Mustangs up 52-41 with 3:23 left.
Sheridan hit a runner, but Harmon made a trey and then fed Gayler for a lay-up that gave Fountain Central their largest lead of the night of fourteen at 57-43 with 2:11 to go and then closed out the game for a 59-47 win.
The Blackhawks had no one to match up with Larkin who ended the game with 29 points.
When asked if it was a career high, he replied, “No. I got 30 before, but my 17 rebounds were a high for me.”
Dean praised the play of his team and said it was just what they needed going into sectional action.