Back in the 1950s and 1960s, almost every locker room had a moveable chalkboard on which the coaches would put items of importance for the upcoming game and usually at the top of it were the letters “MYFT” which stood for “make your free throws”.
Fast-forward to the 2020s and the chalkboards have been replaced by whiteboards, but they still contain key points about the next game even if “MYFT” no longer appears there every day.
When Seeger hosted the Fountain Central Mustangs in a battle for the top of the boys’ basketball standings in Wabash River Conference on Saturday, free throws were one of the big difference makers late in the contest as the visitors made 29 of 31 on the night as opposed to 9 of 15 for the Patriots.
The game started off evenly enough as the teams traded leads early with the Mustangs up by no more than two points while the Patriots were on top 18-13 after one period.
In that quarter, Michael Winchester, Cam Laws and Luke Pluimer had three-pointers for Seeger while Fountain Central got one from Will Harmon (on his way to a game-high 29 points).
Although they had the lead, Seeger was hurt by Owen Snedeker – who had picked up his 1000th career point in the previous game – getting called for two fouls in the opening three minutes which sent him to the bench for the rest of the half.
In the second period, Seeger added two more treys, one each from Laws and Pluimer, stretching their lead to as many as nine, but Fountain Central got one from Harmon to go along with baskets from him, Isaac Gayler and Luke Foxworthy along with free throws from Brayden Prickett to keep that same nine-point margin at the half, 35-26.
“We weren’t patient on offense in the first half,” Greg Dean, the Fountain Central head coach said. “We hurried things when we didn’t need to and it hurt us.”
Dean saw his team fall behind by double-digits early in the third quarter as Peyton Chinn and Christian Holland combined to make the score 39-28.
Midway through that period, things began to swing in favor of the Mustangs who went on a 7-2 run to close out the quarter, including making five of six free throws to trail 41-35.
Owen Acton did some early scoring in the fourth quarter for the hosts, getting a pair of baskets off assists from Harmon, to shrink the point difference to two at 45-43 with four minutes left.
Seeger then missed free throws while their guests were making a lay-up and two free throws to take the lead at 47-46 with 1:42 remaining.
Snedeker, who had returned to action in the second half, put the Patriots back on top before the teams traded baskets for a 50-49 score.
Seeger would make one of two free throws in the final moments of the fourth quarter while Acton would get a put back with 0:02 left to tie the game at 51-all and force overtime.
In that extra four minutes, Fountain Central started with a lay-up by Acton, two free throws by Mason Larkin, a jumper and two free throws by Harmon and two more free throws from Foxworthy to put the visitors up 61-51 with 1:02 left in regulation.
Hunter Thompson made a lay-up to end the three-minute Patriot scoring drought, but the hosts would only get two more points on free throws from Ayden Winchester in the overtime to fall 65-55.
John Collins, the Seeger head coach, talked about the loss, not pointing fingers at anyone, but saying, “We’ve got some learning to do. We’ve got to stop making the same mistakes. We’re a good team when we play like we can, but sometimes we do things we shouldn’t.”
Dean said the Mustangs were more efficient on offense in the second half and that they also rebounded better in that span.
He also pointed out the play of Foxworthy, saying, “He’s a smart player and stays calm out there. We put him on Snedeker who has scored a thousand points and he did a great job of keeping his scoring down [to six points] tonight.”
Dean says he knows his team being ranked #11 in some polls means that the squad “has a little target on our backs.”
He stated that does not bother the Mustangs, but it only means they have to compete every day and work on getting better as the season progresses.