Back in the 1950s and 1960s, almost every locker room had a moveable chalkboard on which the coaches would put items of importance for the upcoming game and usually at the top of it were the letters “MYFT” which stood for “make your free throws”.

Fast-forward to the 2020s and the chalkboards have been replaced by whiteboards, but they still contain key points about the next game even if “MYFT” no longer appears there every day.

