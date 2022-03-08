The luck of the draw put Fountain Central and Seeger in the same opening round game of the 2A Sectional 38 at Western Boone.
The two teams had met on January 15 at Fountain Central with the visiting Patriots coming from behind to win 56-52.
In the sectional contest, the Mustangs again took the lead early, saw Seeger mount a comeback to force overtime, but this time it was Fountain Central that picked up the win 51-46.
Will Harmon got things going for the Mustangs as he scored eight points on a pair of three-pointers and a lay-up before the Patriots could point a single one on the board.
He would go on to score the first dozen for Fountain Central, pick up his second foul and go to the bench for the rest of the half.
Cameron Laws made a lay-up at the 4:58 mark to stop the initial 8-0 run and then he added a free throw before Owen Snedeker drained a three-pointer and Luke Pluimer downed a runner to make it 10-8.
Harmon would make one more basket and then Carter Merryman hit from beyond the arc to close out the first quarter with the Mustangs up 15-8.
Laws opened the scoring in the second period for Seeger off a feed from Snedeker, but Merryman countered with a trey.
Seeger then began to pick up steam as Snedeker and Laws each made a basket, but once again, Fountain Central responded with a three-pointer, this one from Luke Foxworthy for a 23-16 score with just over two minutes left in the half.
Mason Larkin scored the final three points of the period for the Mustangs, but Seeger got a trey from Pluimer and a basket from Christian Holland to pull within five, 26-21, at the intermission.
Larkin and Koby Wolf added treys in the opening part of the third quarter and it was those three-pointers that kept the Mustangs in the lead.
“They hit the shots they needed, especially the threes,” Seeger head coach John Collins said. “We expected Harmon to hit them, but not everybody else.”
Down 32-27 after the Wolf basket, Seeger got within one on buckets by Laws and Holland, but Fountain Central would get one more lay-up to lead 34-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Harmon hit a jumper to open that period but a trey by Laws off a feed from Pluimer made it a two-point game.
Seth Martin, making what Mustang head coach Greg Dean called “an important basket for us,” pushed the margin back to four, but a pair of free throws from Michael Winchester and a basket from Snedeker tied things at 38-all with 2:57 left, the first tie since nil-nil.
Fountain Central then went into a spread and got the ball to Harmon who drew a foul and made two free throws with 1:32 left.
Seeger tied it on a lay-up by Snedeker with 57 seconds left, but after that, neither team could score in the regulation 32 minutes that ended 40-all.
Each team turned the ball over at the start of the overtime period, but then Seeger scored when Snedeker fed Winchester for a lay-up.
Larkin drew a foul for the Mustangs and made his two free throws to re-tie the game.
Winchester again scored for Seeger, but Merryman tied it at 44-all.
With 1:52 left, Pluimer made two free throws to put the Patriots up 46-44, but then Harmon made a trey to put the Mustangs up one.
Seeger then missed the front end of a one-and-one, Harmon followed with a lay-up for a three-point lead and then Merryman closed out the game with a pair from the line for a 51-46 final.
Dean gave credit to his three seniors for the win, saying, “All of them contributed. “Carter Merryman defending on Winchester. Seth Martin hitting a big shot and playing good defense. And Jared McCarthy was a rock.”
He then looked forward to facing 21-1 Carroll saying they were a big, physically strong team and that his squad would have to score well to beat them.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, they would go on to fall to Carroll 46-44.
For Collins, all he could say was, “We played well on the inside defensively, but they hit those threes. We got shots we took all season but they wouldn’t fall.”
He, too, looked ahead, saying, “We only lose one senior who played for us this year (Cameron Ford, along with Drew Holland who had missed the season with an injury), so we should come back strong next year.”