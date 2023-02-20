Fountain Central captured the Wabash River Conference title in boys’ basketball when they defeated North Vermillion 68-45 to complete a 7-0 record in conference play.
It was the first WRC title for the Mustangs since 2003, their first outright title since 1991 and the first ever for head coach Greg Dean who, coincidentally, got that championship crown as a birthday present a day early.
It was a dominant shooting performance for the Fountain Central as they made eleven three-pointers against only six for the visiting Falcons.
It was a pair of early treys, one from Will Harmon and one from Luke Foxworthy that gave Fountain Central an 8-2 lead as the only points for the Falcons came on a putback by Owen Edwards.
The Mustangs continued to expand their early lead into double figures by the end of the first quarter, a period that ended 20-8.
For about two years, North Vermillion head coach Cody Wright has said that when his team shoots well, they are pretty good, but when they do not shoot well, they really struggle.
“We are now 1-14 in games where we shoot under 40 percent,” he explained. “We are 5-0 in games where we shoot above 40 percent. This was one of those bad shooting nights for us [33 percent].”
The Falcons managed to keep the margin near ten until midway through the second quarter when the hosts went on a 10-2 run with Koby Wolf and Foxworthy hitting three-pointers and Isaac Gayler and Harmon adding the others as the visitors only got a pair of free throws from Matthew Dawson in that span.
When the half ended, Fountain Central held a 33-17 lead.
The third quarter saw the Falcons start with their third and fourth treys of the night as Jerome White hit both of them to open the period and cut the margin back to ten at 33-23, but once again, the Mustangs made run in response.
Gayler, Foxworthy and Mason Larkin pushed the Mustang lead back up to fifteen at 40-25 when the only points the Falcons could muster came on a putback from Cody Tryon midway through.
White then added four points for the visitors, but Larkin made a putback and Wolf hit his second three-pointer of the night to more than offset White’s efforts as the third quarter ended with a 45-29 score.
Fountain Central exploded as the fourth period began as Harmon hit a trey off a pass from Gayler and then Larkin made two free throws and a three-pointer.
Noah Scott slowed the run by hitting a three-pointer for the Falcons followed by a Tryon three-point play, but Harmon and Larkin answered with a basket apiece.
The Mustangs got a last basket by Larkin at the 3:31 mark for a 61-37 lead with Dean then turning to his bench and playing his reserves.
White and Teegan Dowers scored in the last part of the fourth quarter for North Vermillion, but Kyle Slinker and Hudson Young countered for the Mustangs, with the latter basket being assisted by Rylan Mayotte, and Gabe McCollum hit a three-pointer that gave Fountain Central the 68-45 win.
Wright said, “We kept it close in the third and got it within 8 or 9, then a couple of turnovers turned into easy buckets for them and it shot our momentum.”
Dean said the Mustang offense right now is “pretty good, but we still have some things we can do better defensively. We’re built on our defense. We want to be better every possession.”
He mentioned that the team had now achieved two of their three goals, a Bi-County championship and the WRC title, but that the team wants the third one, a sectional championship – one that they will try to win on their home court as they host 1A Sectional 54 starting on February 28.