Fountain Central captured the Wabash River Conference title in boys’ basketball when they defeated North Vermillion 68-45 to complete a 7-0 record in conference play.

It was the first WRC title for the Mustangs since 2003, their first outright title since 1991 and the first ever for head coach Greg Dean who, coincidentally, got that championship crown as a birthday present a day early.

