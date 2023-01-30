Good teams do not always know where their points are going to come from in any given game, but one thing they do know is to get the ball to anyone who has a hot hand.

When Fountain Central hosted Faith Christian in boys’ basketball, the player with the hot hand early for the home team was Isaac Gayler who was nine-for-nine with a pair of free throws in the first half on his way to a game-high 27 points.

Trending Food Videos