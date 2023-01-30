Good teams do not always know where their points are going to come from in any given game, but one thing they do know is to get the ball to anyone who has a hot hand.
When Fountain Central hosted Faith Christian in boys’ basketball, the player with the hot hand early for the home team was Isaac Gayler who was nine-for-nine with a pair of free throws in the first half on his way to a game-high 27 points.
He scored the first five baskets for the Mustangs as they opened a 10-3 lead in less than five minutes.
The team kept finding him near the basket and he obliged by making every shot he put up in that opening span.
Koby Wolf and Will Harmon then managed to sneak in a basket apiece before Gayler scored again.
Isaac Hehmann followed with a free throw and Harmon made a trey just before the horn to give Fountain Central a 20-5 lead after one quarter.
“Tonight we started strong and stayed aggressive,” Fountain Central head coach Greg Dean said and the adding, “We turned our defense into offense” as the team forced the Eagles into double-digit first half turnovers that often led to easy fast-break points.
The second quarter saw Harmon and Luke Foxworthy get things going for the Mustangs, but continuing his run, Gayler added four more baskets in the period.
Gayler would feed Harmon for a trey and then the latter, along with Brayden Prickett, converted a pair of free throws as the hosts cruised to a 40-11 lead at the halftime intermission.
Dean liked the first half play of his squad, saying, “The guys did all we asked. They executed well.”
He noted that the pressure put on by his team bothered the Eagles, but that the Mustangs did not do as good a job in the second half.
“We broke down some,” he explained, “but we continued to rebound well.”
In the third quarter, the Eagles began to find some open looks, making a pair of three-pointers and three baskets, but could only close the gap by three points, 52-26, by the end of the period.
In the final eight minutes, Foxworthy made two baskets and Hehmann one with the rest of the team’s points coming on free throws as the game ended 66-36.
Dean had praise for two of guards, saying, “Both Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf did good jobs running the show.”
The Mustangs traveled to Benton Central on the following evening and fell to the 3A Bison by the score of 52-43.