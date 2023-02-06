It was a throwback game when Fountain Central hosted Covington in boys’ basketball, played on a Thursday night due to the girls’ sectionals on Friday.
Throwback on that night did not mean old style uniforms, but rather, going back to what basketball in small towns used to be 20 or 30 years ago when gyms were packed to the rafters, parking was scarce and even the JV games drew roars from the crowd.
The gym at Fountain Central is listed as holding 3275 seats (or 2500 depending on the source) and most of them were full well before the end of the JV game thanks to efforts by both schools to pack the house.
The fans who attended both contests definitely got their money’s worth as the Mustangs won the JV in overtime and the second match was close throughout.
The varsity game was played at a pace that Covington wanted with long, deliberate possessions that kept the score low.
Fountain Central head coach Greg Dean said he expected the Trojans to “throw something at us” and that his team adjusted well to the change of pace.
Covington got things going with a pair of treys from Austin Stein wrapped around a basket from Will Harmon for a 6-2 lead.
The teams then traded baskets, albeit a minute apart, as Isaac Gayler scored for Fountain Central and Stein added another bucket (on his way to a game-high 22 points).
Owen Acton made basket late in the period for the hosts, so the score was 8-6 in favor of the Trojans going into the second quarter.
Stein and Karver Fye combined for seven early points in that period for Covington while Acton made a lay-up for the Mustangs and a 15-10 score.
The Trojans had a good chance to up their lead, going to the line twice, but getting only one made free throw, that from freshman Landon Herzog, with the hosts getting two baskets from Gayler and two free throws each from he and Acton to go up 18-16.
Stein tied the contest with a short jumper, but Gayler closed out the half with a three-point play for a 21-18 Mustang lead at the intermission.
Things slowed down even more in the third quarter as Fountain Central got an inbounds lay-up from Mason Larkin at the 7:32 mark with no one scoring again until a free throw by Herzog at the 2:59 point in the period.
Acton and Gayler scored again for the hosts while Curt Slide made a runner and Dane Gerling hit a trey as the two teams each scored six points in a period that ended 27-24.
The scoring pace continued at a crawl early in the fourth quarter, not because teams were in a delay, but because both defenses were effective in denying their opponents any open looks.
Ninety seconds in, Fountain Central made a free throw and a minute later Harmon made a jumper to give his team a six-point lead.
Covington answered with a Slider runner and a pair of free throws from Stein bracketing two charity tosses from Acton for a 32-28 game with just under five minutes left.
No one scored for another two minutes until Slider made a driving, reverse lay-up to pull the Trojans within two, but Harmon countered with a trey.
Fountain Central called a timeout and came back on the floor in a spread that lasted 45 seconds with no shot before Covington got the ball back.
Still down five after a timeout at the 1:23 mark, the Trojans used 55 seconds of the remaining time to get off a shot and it missed with the hosts getting the rebound.
Covington fouled, Fountain Central missed both free throws, the Trojans got the ball back with Stein making his 22nd point of the game and Harmon closed things out with two free throws for the 37-32 final.
Evan Morgan, the Covington head coach, said his team bounced back well from a tough loss against North Vermillion the previous Friday, adding, “This was an amazing atmosphere here tonight and our kids responded to it. We just had trouble scoring at times.”
He noted that one of his starters, Coye Ferguson, had been sick and could play only limited minutes, so he started Herzog in his place, saying, “He got his first start and gave us good minutes. It’s tough for a freshman to have his first game be one like this, but he did a good job.”
He closed by saying his team played well defensively, explaining, “When you hold a team to 37 points, you know your defense did their job.”
Dean said the key to the win was adjusting to the pace of the game, saying, “We’d like to play faster, but we were able to adapt to the slower game and still do well.”
He pointed out that his team took away almost all of the three-point shooting that Covington is noted for, then commenting, “Well, except for Stein.”
Praising the effort of his team, Dean pointed out that Luke Foxworthy “did a good job on [Duncan] Keller” who was scoreless in the contest and that Gayler, Acton and Larkin “gave us extra possessions thanks to their offensive rebounds.”