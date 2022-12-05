Fountain Central hosted Clinton Central in boys’ basketball and upped their record to 2-0 on the season with a 72-53 win over the Bulldogs.
The two teams traded baskets and turnovers early with neither able to pull ahead, tying at 4-4 midway through the first quarter.
The Mustangs want to play up-tempo this season, but they were a bit too hurried with only Mason Larkin and Luke Foxworthy scoring those initial four points.
Isaac Gayler and Will Harmon combined to give the hosts a 10-6 lead, but the Bulldogs came back to within a point at 13-12 by the end of the first quarter.
Turnovers continued to plague both teams as the second period started, but the Mustangs found their shooting eyes, getting a trey from Brayden Pricket and a pair of them from Harmon along with lay-ups from Owen Acton and a putback from Isaac Hehmann.
The visitors struggled to find the basket, getting only eight points by the halftime break to trail 33-20.
“I want our team to be aggressive out there,” Mustang head coach Greg Dean said, “but we were too physical and too handsy which caused us to pick up unnecessary fouls.”
The second half saw Gayler, Larkin and Acton take the ball inside on offense, while playing with fewer fouls on defense.
After going inside, the Mustangs found Prickett open from beyond the arc and he made two three-pointers before third quarter ended with the hosts up 57-40.
Prickett opened the fourth quarter for Fountain Central with another trey and then Gayler, Harmon, Acton and Hehmann all attacked the basket as the Mustangs cruised to a 72-53 win.
“I liked our effort out there,” Dean said. “We still need to become more efficient out there, but in the second half we were still aggressive but more patient so we didn’t turn it over as much.”
Dean also mentioned Acton and Prickett after the game, saying the duo came off the bench and were big contributors on both ends of the court.
“We want to be able to use our bench and those two, along with the others, contributed tonight,” he said. “We need to continue to do that so that we can play the way we want to play.”