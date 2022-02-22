If Covington thought they were tired when the faced the Fountain Central on Monday, playing three games in four days, it was worse for the Mustangs the next night when they took on Attica in their fourth contest in five days.
Attica started out in the lead 5-4, getting a basket from Jamairie Johnson and a three-pointer from Garrett Crowder while allowing their hosts a free throw from Isaac Gayler and a trey from Will Harmon.
The Ramblers then went cold for a couple of minutes, allowing Fountain Central to get a pair of baskets from Gayler, a fast break lay-up from Harmon and another from Luke Foxworthy to lead 12-5.
Johnson ended the 8-0 run with a lay-up for Attica but his team would go on to trail 19-12 after one quarter.
Drew Mandeville opened the second period with a short jumper for Attica, but those would be the only points scored by the Ramblers before halftime.
Meanwhile, in a very defensive game, Fountain Central could only add six, including two free throws, for a 25-14 halftime total.
The Attica drought, already six minutes long at the intermission, continued into the third quarter as the Mustangs added five more points before Gage Greeson ended the Rambler scoreless stretch with a putback for a 30-16 score.
In the final three minutes of the period, Harmon was on fire, hitting a jumper, a pair of three-pointers and a lay-up for a 10-run by himself before Attica hit the final basket of the quarter for a 40-18 score.
The Ramblers found some offense in the fourth quarter as Bradley Britt got a putback and a jumper while Johnson also added a basket for a 40-24 lead before Fountain Central snapped their dry spell with a pair of free throws from Gayler.
The teams began to trade baskets and free throws and after making three of four from the charity stripe, Attica trailed 50-30.
The hosts would add four more free throws while the Ramblers added three points from Johnson for a final of 54-33.
Greg Dean, the Mustang head coach, said he was glad his team picked up the win and gave credit in great part to their defense in the second and third quarters.