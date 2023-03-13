A dramatic, late-game, come-from-behind victory gave the Fountain Central Mustang boys’ basketball their first regional title in school history as they defeated Liberty Christian in Case Arena at Frankfort High School by the score of 54-52.
Trailing through much of the game, it seemed as if every time the Mustangs would make a run to draw close, the Lions would counter to restore their lead.
With 1:48 left in the fourth quarter, Fountain Central was down four (48-44) but Will Harmon fed Luke Foxworthy in the corner for a three-pointer that pulled the team within a point.
The senior said he felt no pressure to take the shot, explaining, “It looked to be as good an attempt as we were going to get. I didn’t think about the score or the clock, I just took the shot.”
As they had done all game, Liberty Christian came back, attacking the basket, drawing a foul and making two free throws, but Mason Larkin hit a lay-up for the Mustangs to keep the margin at one (50-49) with 1:04 left.
The Lions then decided to run down the clock, looking for an easy lay-up and they burned all but 32 seconds before getting one.
Fountain Central moved the ball up the court with Harmon faking, then taking a three-pointer that missed, but drawing a foul with 16 seconds left.
He went to the line and made the first two of three free throws before Mustang head coach Greg Dean called a timeout with the score now 52-51.
Asked if the timeout “iced” him, Harmon replied, “No. I told them to take it. Well, not exactly, but it didn’t bother me.”
Returning to the line, Harmon made the third shot to tie the game at 52-all.
In a hurry, Liberty Christian sped down the court but lost control of the ball and Harmon went for it.
The two players collided and it was the Lion who was called for a foul with just over six seconds left.
Harmon made the first of two free throws, Dean called a timeout again and then Harmon made the second to give the Mustangs a 54-52 lead.
Liberty Christian had one last chance and they got the ball inside for a short jumper from the side of the lane that Larkin blocked with 2.3 seconds left.
The 6’10” senior center then grabbed the ball at 2.1 seconds and held on to it as the horn sounded to give the Mustangs their historic regional win that propelled them into the North Semi-State opener.
“The refs were lenient today,” Larkin said about the block. “We were able to be physical all day so I just jumped and blocked it. I’ve had a height advantage on most teams we played this year, so I was used to doing it.”
Dean said that his team never gave up, pointing out that there had been several games during the season where the team trailed but fought back to win.
“We just keep battling as long as there is time left and that’s what we did today,” he said.
The Mustangs did not trail all game as they did manage to get an early lead at 7-6 thanks to a trey from Koby Wolf and two baskets from Isaac Gayler on the way to a 9-9 score after one period.
The two teams spent much of the quarter simply passing the ball around the three-point arc looking for an opening that never seemed to appear.
It got better for both squads as the second eight minutes started, with Liberty Christian opening a lead thanks in part to hitting their third and fourth treys of the game.
Fountain Central went the opposite way, getting the ball inside to Gaylor, Larkin and Foxworthy to stay close.
In that period, Brayden Prickett made a driving lay-up for his only points in the game, but they gave his team their first lead (26-24) since it was 13-12.
Prickett was modest about what he did, saying, “I just come out and try to help my team. I’m mostly a defensive player, but I do what I can.”
Later, with just one second to go in the half, Larkin got an open three-pointer to fall to give the Mustangs a 30-27 lead, but that would be the last time the team would score for almost four minutes.
It was almost midway through the third quarter before Fountain Central would add to their point total on a lay-up by Owen Acton off a pass from Wolf.
Another two minutes would go by before the Mustangs scored again off an inbounds pass to Gayer in a quarter that saw the team only score four points to trail 42-34.
Fountain Central immediately cut into their eight-point deficit at the fourth period started with Gayler getting a lay-up and Larkin making two free throws.
Liberty Christian, now up only four, went into their two-man delay game again and used up about a minute before drawing a foul and making two free throws.
Twenty seconds later, Gayler made a lay-up off a pass from Larkin for a 44-40 score with 4:58 left.
Again, the Lions tried to use up the clock and they drew a foul with 3:43 left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Fountain Central got the rebound, but turned it over on a steal that led to a Lion lay-up and a 46-40 tally.
Foxworthy drove to the basket and scored then Larkin made two free throws to set up the aforementioned 48-44 scenario.
When it was over, Gayler had 16 points, Larkin 15 and Foxworthy nine with Gayler saying he was exhausted.
“My legs are so tired,” he said. “This was a tough, physical game and once they realized they could get in my face and chest, they did. We really had to work in this game and everybody did.”
Dean gave credit not only to the effort put out by his team, but for their ability to execute multiple defenses in the contest.
“They figured out our man-to-man, so we went zone and gave them some different looks,” he explained. “We made them take shots they didn’t want to take.”
Dean concluded by saying his team would not look ahead to what they might accomplish next weekend, but that they would simply get back to practice “to fix what we need to fix and to get better at other things.”
Fountain Central travels to Lafayette Jefferson High School Saturday, March 18 for the opening game in the 1A North Semi-state against Southwood (13-12).