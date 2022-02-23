It was a battle for Wabash River Conference boys’ basketball regular season title when Covington hosted South Vermillion on Saturday.
With a win, the Trojans would own the crown, while a victory by the Wildcats would mean they could claim it with a win over Riverton Parke in the upcoming week.
As might be expected with the pressure of the conference title weighing on them, the two squads played sloppy ball for the first one-and-a-half periods, with numerous missed shots and turnovers – particularly travelling – creating a low-scoring game.
Duncan Keller opened the scoring for Covington with a runner but South Vermillion came right back with a jumper.
Baskets by Keller and Savion Waddell and a trey from the latter put the Trojans up 9-2 with 3:32 left in the first quarter, but the Wildcats would score five straight to trail 9-7 going into the second period.
Covington then attacked the basket, trying to use their quickness, but they were still fighting turnovers.
South Vermillion wanted to shoot jumpers and hit a few, going up 15-13 by the midpoint of the quarter.
Covington regained the lead on a trey from Alan Karrfalt and a runner from Keller, but the visitors tied things at 18-all with another shot from beyond the arc.
A lay-up by Waddell and a three-pointer from Calvin Springer put the Trojans up 23-18 at the halftime intermission.
It got sloppy again as the third quarter started with unforced turnovers plaguing both teams.
The Wildcats hit a three-pointer to pull within two to start the period, but Waddell and Keller both hit baskets to push the lead out to six at 27-21.
After a free throw by the visitors, Covington went on a 13-0 run, getting points from Neil Ellmore, Karrfalt and Waddell in the span.
The Trojans led 40-22 with 2:55 left and looked to be in control of the contest.
South Vermillion seemed to think otherwise as they hit a trey and two lay-ups only to see Covington get one three-pointer each from Keller and Karrfalt to lead 47-29 after three periods.
The Wildcats were getting into foul trouble as the fourth quarter started and while they were hitting jumpers, they were putting Covington to the free throw line.
The Trojans pushed their lead up to 19 only to see the visitors cut it right back down to a dozen before the two teams closed out the game with Covington hitting free throws while the Wildcats were making treys – just not enough of them to catch up.
The last score of the game, a lay-up by Jonas Burris-Bunch, gave Covington the 68-55 win and the WRC title.
For the game, Covington made 19-of-29 free throws and 7 treys while South Vermillion was 11-for-14 from the line and converted eight three-pointers.
“Once again, out defense stepped up when we needed it,” Evan Morgan, the Trojan head coach said. “We’ve got to keep working on that. We need to keep playing defense and not give up on it at times. That’s how they got their runs tonight.”
Morgan gave a mixed review about his offense, saying, “We got good shots, but that’s what we settled for. We want great shots, not settling for good ones. It’s something we need to work on.”
He closed by saying that everyone that played “stepped up and did their job – and that’s how you get wins.”