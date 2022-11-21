A young Covington girls’ basketball team hosted a veteran squad from Western Boone and fell to the Stars by the score of 57-25.
The visitors had five seniors while Covington, at times, had three sophomores and two juniors on the floor.
The mismatch in experience, size and strength showed itself early in the contest, as the Stars were able to pressure the Trojan guards on top while winning the battle under the boards.
Sydni Crain put Covington in the lead when she drove to the basket and drew two free throws for a 2-0 score, but Western Boone came back with six straight points before Crain added two more from the line for a 6-4 score.
The Trojans got two more points in the quarter off a runner by Emma Holycross to trail 14-6 after one period.
The visitors added seven more points to start the second quarter before Crain made yet another free throw for a 21-7 tally.
Covington scored their final three points of the half when Alex Sutherlin fed Brooke Kirkpatrick for a lay-up and later saw Kirkpatrick add a free throw that made it 27-10 at the intermission.
Travis Brown, the Trojan head coach, said his team wanted to play faster than they did – they practice a rapid offense he says – but that the experienced defenders from the Stars took that away from his team.
Trojan guard Lilly Hacquet got the team on the board as the third quarter started, getting an offensive rebound and putback.
According to Brown, Hacquet always gets the assignment of defending the best offensive player of the opposition and in this case, it was Emma Roys, a starting middle linebacker on the Stars’ football team this past fall.
“She’s a lot bigger and stronger than Lilly,” Brown said, “but she did a really good job – kept her well below her season scoring average.”
After the putback by Hacquet, Crain hit a runner and then a lay-up, the latter off a pass from Hacquet that made the score 31-16 with three minutes gone in the half.
A basket by the Stars followed and then Hacquet made a jumper, but that was followed by a cold-shooting spell for the Trojans that saw their opponents go on a 17-2 run with the lone Covington basket coming on a runner by senior Magdalena Sandlin.
Snapping the string of points by the visitors was the Kali Pettit, who hit one of two free throws and then an inbounds-lay-up off a feed from Holycross for a 52-23 total on the way to the 57-25 final.
Despite the outcome, Brown started his post-game comments with a list of positives for his team, saying, “I like how we practiced coming into this game. We tried for speed and they turned us over, but it’s what we want to try to do. I like the attitude and effort tonight.”
Asked what his team need to do to improve, he said, “We need to become more mentally and physically tougher, but this team wants to get better. They stay after practice to do extra shooting, so we know will improve when we get more experience.”