Covington hosted North Montgomery in girls’ basketball on Thursday night, fell behind early, spent much of the game catching up only to lose in overtime by the score of 38-37.
The Chargers opened leads of 4-0, 6-2 and 14-4 in a first quarter that saw the Trojans only hit three baskets, two by Shiann Haymaker and one by Kali Pettit off a pass from Briley Peyton, to trail 14-6 when it was over.
North Montgomery was led in scoring on the night by Katie Rice who made her first six shots, including four in that first quarter, but the senior had help from her teammates who added a trey, a lay-up and a pair of free throws in the period.
Down eight going into the second quarter, Covington began to cut into the visitors’ lead, starting with a three-point play from Pettit and a jumper from Therin Holland that made it 14-11.
For the remainder of the half, the Trojans could get no closer than those three points as the Charger lead fluctuated from three to seven points as it seemed that every time Covington closed the gap, North Montgomery found an answering basket.
At the half, the margin was still three at 23-20.
Covington coach Travis Brown thought his team played hard throughout the contest saying, “It was the hardest effort we have had all season.”
During the intermission, he said the coaches made some changes to try to make it harder for Rice to score – primarily, it seemed, by keeping the ball out of her hands as she was still hitting baskets when she had the chance, on the way to a 20-point, 13-rebound game.
The third quarter saw the teams trade baskets with Covington finally able to tie the game at 29-all on a pair of free throws by Peyton with 3:12 left in the period.
In that final three minutes, North Montgomery added one basket to lead 31-29.
Five and a half minutes later, it was still 31-29.
Across that span, Covington missed nine straight shots while doing an excellent job on the other end in keeping the Chargers from getting good looks.
With 1:29 left in the period, Pettit made a lay-up to tie the contest at 31, but those were the only points scored by either team in the quarter.
As the four-minute overtime period started, things looked good for Covington as Peyton hit a three-pointer – the only trey for the Trojans in 14 attempts on the night – to make it 34-31.
Rice made two free throws for North Montgomery to trim the margin to one but almost immediately fouled out.
Unfortunately for Covington, the fifth foul on Rice led to the first two of a string of missed shots and free throws for the Trojans that eventually were their undoing.
The visitors came back and took the lead with a three-pointer, Covington pulled within one when Haymaker made one of two free throws and then took the lead 37-36 on a putback by Haymaker with 1:07 left.
North Montgomery then had a chance to put the game away as they made a lay-up but missed the front end of two one-and-ones meaning the Trojans were only trailing 38-37 with 11 seconds left.
Between the lay-up and the two free throw attempts, Covington got the ball back each time, got open looks on each possession, but nothing would fall for the hosts.
Brown called a timeout with 7 seconds left, saw his team get to the free throw line with 1.7 on the clock and miss both free throws with the rebound going to North Montgomery who held onto the ball until the horn sounded for the win.
Charger head coach Ryan Nuppnau said it was the ugliest win of the season by his team and then he added, “Covington deserved to win. They played better than we did.”
For Brown it all came down to the late misses, as he said, “We played good defense, but at the end, we just couldn’t get a couple of shots to fall.”