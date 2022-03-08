It was a highly anticipated night when Covington and Lafayette Central Catholic squared off in boys’ basketball in the 1A Sectional 54 at Attica on Friday night.
The Trojans had defeated the Knights twice in 2019-20 but lost to them in 2020-21, so each team was eager to pick up a win and head into the sectional final.
Fans of both sides expected a tight game and even Knights’ Coach David Barrett said he had some apprehension about playing Covington “because they’ve been playing well and came close [a two-point loss] to Crawfordsville who we had struggled with.”
He need not have worried as his team exploded to a 12-0 lead in the opening three minutes of the game.
Alan Karrfalt stopped the run with a jumper, but Covington would not score again in the period and the Trojans trailed 16-2 after one quarter.
Lafayette Central Catholic opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run that ended with Duncan Keller hit a three-pointer midway through the period, but the Knights closed out the half on a 5-2 run to lead 30-7 at the intermission.
Covington head coach Evan Morgan said he was disappointed with the play of his team, saying they had gone back to some bad habits after the Knights took that early lead.
“We missed a few shots and made some turnovers and they we stopped attacking the basket,” he explained. “We settled for threes and pull-ups instead of driving.”
As had been the case in the first two periods, Lafayette Central Catholic opened the third quarter with a big run, this time 12-0 before Karrfalt stopped it with a lay-up at the 4:21 mark that made it 42-9.
Two minutes later, the Trojans scored their first back-to-back baskets, a lay-up by Savion Waddell for a 42-11 score.
After a lay-up by the Knights, Karrfalt hit a trey and Waddell made two free throws to close out the quarter with Covington trailing 44-16.
The fourth quarter started with a short run by Lafayette Central Catholic as the made two baskets before Keller hit a trey for a 48-19 tally.
The Knights scored five more points before Karrfalt hit the final trey of his career before fouling out moments later.
In the final minute of the game, freshman Austin Stein made two three-pointers for Covington sandwiched around a basket by the Knights to make the final score 55-30.
Even though Morgan was disappointed by the loss, saying his team had not blocked out nor had they kept the Knights from second chance points, he was upbeat about the season as a whole.
“Nobody expected us to win 16 games this season, especially after a 2-4 start,” he said, “but we kept working and kept improving. That’s a compliment to the players for their efforts all season.”