Covington players and fans traveled in foul weather to get to the 2A Sectional 38 boys’ basketball game against the Carroll Cougars, a contest that saw the Trojans fall 64-38.
It was not just the weather that was poor, but also the shooting of the usually dependable Trojan players who combined to hit only 28 percent from the field as the team fell behind early and had a hard time trying to play catchup.
As with most teams, there are nights when one person struggles offensively, but other players do well in his or her place, but for Covington, it was a night where everyone was cold from the field and, according to head coach Evan Morgan, that was one reason for the loss.
The game opened with both teams struggling to accomplish much of anything positive as over two minutes were played before anyone scored thanks to bad passes and shots that often did not come close to going in.
Carroll finally managed to make a lay-up, but Covington responded with a three-pointer from Austin Stein to give the Trojans their only lead on the night at 3-2.
The Cougars came right back with a pair of treys sandwiching a Coye Ferguson putback for Covington before Duncan Keller made a driving lay-up to get the Trojans within one at 8-7 – as close as they would come the rest of the night.
Once Carroll got the lead, they also gained confidence to start playing more aggressively that led them to take and make some difficult shots against a solid Trojan defense.
Covington was getting open looks according to Morgan, but their shots would not fall and their taller opponent began to pull away, getting defensive rebounds that led to fast break points.
It was 15-7 after one quarter and the Cougars quickly increased the margin to double digits as they forced a couple of turnovers and also hit from beyond the arc.
Ferguson got a tip and a short jumper, the latter off an assist from Dane Gerling, but Carroll managed to double the score at 24-12 before adding a late free throw to lead 25-12 at the half.
“I thought we played our best defense of the year,” Morgan said. “Anytime you can hold a team like Carroll to only 25 points [in a half] you’ve done well.”
Covington began to shoot a little better as the third quarter began as Keller and Ferguson hit three-pointers and Gerling added a putback, but the team still trailed 33-20 midway through the period, on their way to a 42-24 score at its end.
After scoring so many of their points on fast breaks in the first part of the game, the Cougars began to hit from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, making three of them before bringing on their bench players.
Covington got a putback by Evan Valdez, a steal and lay-up by Fye, a late trey from Keller and a pair of free throw from Gerling before Morgan also brought in the reserves who finished the game with little scoring by either side as the game ended 64-38.
For most of the season, the Trojans have stayed in or won games by hitting three pointers, but they made only four of 26 in this one for 15 percent.
Their free throw shooting also struggled with four of 11 for 36 percent, but their two-point shots were close to normal as they were 11 of 26 for 42 percent.
Morgan said that the players executed the game plan on both ends of the floor do what he asked of them.
“When you play your best defense, it’s frustrating when the ball doesn’t go in,” he said, “but it doesn’t matter how well you play defense if the ball won’t go through the hoop.”
Morgan summed up the season by saying he was proud of the effort put forth by his team and that they did better than might have been expected given the seniors that the squad had lost to graduation from the previous season.