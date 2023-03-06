Covington players and fans traveled in foul weather to get to the 2A Sectional 38 boys’ basketball game against the Carroll Cougars, a contest that saw the Trojans fall 64-38.

It was not just the weather that was poor, but also the shooting of the usually dependable Trojan players who combined to hit only 28 percent from the field as the team fell behind early and had a hard time trying to play catchup.

