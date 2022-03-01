It was the final game of the regular season when Covington hosted Crawfordsville in their usual year-end preparation for sectional play and the Trojans came up a basket short in a 75-73 loss to the visiting Athenians.
The two teams have faced each other late in the season for the past several years with the exception of the Covid-limited 2021 and results have gone back and forth throughout.
This game saw Crawfordsville take a 73-71 lead with 55 seconds left only to have a lay-up by Duncan Keller tie things ten seconds later.
With 38 seconds left, the Athenians made one of two free throws and, after a Covington missed shot, made the first of two more charity tosses to lead 75-73 with six seconds left.
The ensuing free throw by the visitors was a miss, but Crawfordsville rebounded and drew a foul with 3.6 seconds left.
The Athenian shooter had the double bonus at that point, but he missed both shots with Covington getting the rebound.
With 0.5 seconds left, Alan Karrfalt took a well-defended three-point shot from about 30 feet out and the ball hit the “V” between the rim and the backboard and kicked back out to give the visitors the 75-73 win.
“We learned some things tonight,” is what Covington head coach Evan Morgan said after the game. “Our offense was fine, but our defense didn’t finish.”
Asked to explain “didn’t finishing” comment, Morgan stated, “We got them to take the shots we wanted them to take, but we didn’t finish by getting the rebounds. They got too many second chances and second chance points.”
The game did not start as if would be an Athenian win as Covington got three three-pointers from Keller and one from Karrfalt to lead 25-14 after one quarter.
Savion Waddell converted a three-point play to start the second period that allowed the Trojans to double their opponents at 28-14, but then Crawfordsville mounted a comeback.
A 16-2 run by the visitors tied the contest at 30-all with 3:22 left in the half thanks in part to three treys including one that became a four-point play after a foul on the shot.
Karrfalt broke the tie with a trey and followed up with a lay-up, but the visitors answered with another three-pointer to pull within two at 37-35 at the half.
In the third quarter, Crawfordsville hit another three-pointer, but Covington got a pair of them from Karrfalt to knot the game at 47-all with 4:13 left.
The teams then traded baskets and free throws with no one taking control and the Athenians managed to come out on top 54-53 by the end of the period.
After a Crawfordsville basket opened the fourth quarter, Keller made a short jumper and Neil Ellmore drained a three-pointer to put the Trojans ahead 58-56.
After a pair of Athenian free throws and a basket, Keller took a feed from Calvin Springer for a trey that gave Covington a 61-60 lead.
Crawfordsville went on a 5-1 run, then the two teams traded three-pointers with another lay-up by the visitors putting them up 70-65.
Keller made two free throws to trim the margin to three, the visitors made a free throw and Waddell converted another three-point play to pull the Trojans within one a 71-70.
Another Trojan free throw by Keller tied things at 71-all and then the Athenian basket made it the previously mentioned 73-71 score with 55 seconds left leading to the outcome described above.
“We’ve got a week to prepare for the sectional,” Morgan said. “We have to fix some of the things we didn’t do well tonight – like boxing out – before next Friday.”