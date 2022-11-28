The Covington boys’ basketball team crossed the state line into Illinois to face Topper Classic host Schlarman Academy in the opening round of the tournament.
The Trojans would defeat their hosts 62-47 and then go on to upend Paris IL 50-38 and Milford IL 65-43 before falling to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in the championship game by the score of 67-56.
Schlarman was the opening game of the season for Covington and both teams showed some early season jitters as the hosts opened a 2-0 lead after about 90 seconds of back-and-forth play.
The Trojans responded with a 12-2 run to lead 12-4 with a little over five minutes gone thanks to baskets from Dane Gerling and Coye Ferguson, free throws from Karver Fye and a pair of treys from Duncan Keller.
Ferguson would go on to add another basket and a three-pointer against only a basket and a pair of free throws for Schlarman to lead 17-8 after one quarter.
Covington pushed the lead to fourteen at 22-8 after another basket by Ferguson and a trey from Keller before the Hilltoppers made a 9-0 run with Gerling ended the streak with a lay-up.
The hosts added another trey and a three-point play with the Trojans only able to add a free throw by Austin Stein to make it 25-23 at the half in favor of Covington.
An opening basket by the Hilltoppers tied the game at 25-all to start the third quarter, but Keller and Gerling combined scoring punches to put the Trojans up 40-34 by the end of the period.
Covington continued to attack and began to pull away in the fourth quarter to win 62-47.
Trojan head coach Evan Morgan said the team leaned on the leadership of Keller who had 20 points, six assists and seven rebounds in the contest, but then added that the team spread the rest of the scoring across the squad.
“Many of our players were JV last year and the speed of varsity is different,” Morgan said. “We are learning on the fly and we finally began to step in front of them and draw charges. On offense, when we played at the right speed, our ball movement and shoot selection were good, but when we were at the wrong speed, it wasn’t.”
Covington travels to Covenant Christian on Friday before getting their first home game on Saturday against Faith Christian.