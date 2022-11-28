The Covington boys’ basketball team crossed the state line into Illinois to face Topper Classic host Schlarman Academy in the opening round of the tournament.

The Trojans would defeat their hosts 62-47 and then go on to upend Paris IL 50-38 and Milford IL 65-43 before falling to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in the championship game by the score of 67-56.

Tags

Trending Food Videos