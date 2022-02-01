North Vermillion hosted Covington in boys’ basketball and the Falcons saw an old problem reoccur as the visiting Trojans took home a 56-33 victory.
For a little over two years, Falcon head coach Cody Wright has been saying “if we hit shots, we’re a threat” and his team has proved him right, especially in a three-game winning streak earlier in the year.
Unfortunately for North Vermillion, they struggled to hit shots against the Trojans which allowed the visitors to open an early lead and sustain it throughout the contest.
Four different Trojans scored in the first period as Calvin Springer got things started with a three-pointer and Savion Waddell, Neil Ellmore and Duncan Keller all added baskets as Covington opened a 14-6 lead after one period.
Attica Blank, who had put the Falcons up 2-0, along with Landon Naylor and Owen Edwards were the first-quarter scorers for North Vermillion.
The second period saw the teams trade three-pointers with Keller, wearing an unfamiliar number 33, hitting for Covington while Noah Scott made one for the hosts.
Scott and Carter Edney kept the game close but according to Wright, the Falcons had no answer for Waddell who scored a game-high 20 points on the night.
Waddell tallied eleven of his points in a second quarter that saw the Trojans lead 28-18.
Coye Ferguson and Alan Karrfalt got things going for Covington as the third quarter started with the only Falcon response for over six minutes being a trey from Edney and two free throws from Naylor.
Late in the period the teams traded free throws with the Trojans taking a 37-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Despite getting Falcon three-pointers from Blank and Naylor, Covington was able to pull away in the fourth period with Karrfalt and Waddell doing the damage before Dane Gerling capped off the night with a three-pointer with 36 seconds left to make the final score 56-33.
Wright said his team played hard, saying, “Our effort was good. Our offense was a little stagnant in the first half but we moved the ball better in the second. We just couldn’t get the shots to go down.”
He noted that his team had scored in the 50s in their three-game winning streak by making 40 percent or so of their shots, but he said his team only hit about 25 percent against Covington.